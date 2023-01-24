Argyll Selects Yardi Kube to Deliver All-In-One Space Management Platform

Exclusive flexspace provider to implement cloud-based flexspace management solution to help drive growth

LONDON, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Argyll, London's most exclusive flexible office provider, has partnered with Yardi® to utilise the Yardi Kube Suite as part of its ongoing growth strategy and to enhance its premium customer service.

The company, which has over 2600 corporate customers, will implement Yardi® Kube to provide seamless customer engagement, back-office accounting and reporting. The fully integrated system includes procurement, facility management and investor reporting, which will enable Argyll to access detailed data analysis and real-time information.

"With 30 prime properties in the capital, we are always looking for ways to exceed our customers' expectations with exceptional office spaces and personal, five-star service," said John Drover, CEO of Argyll. "We are delighted to be working with Yardi, the leaders in real estate software, as we move into our next stage of growth. We wanted a fully integrated software solution that will allow us to make faster and more informed decisions and provides a single view of the customer, so we can continue to offer a world class service.

"We are also excited to utilise the Member App as it will allow our clients to book meeting rooms, raise service requests and integrate fully with our Assa Abloy access control system so we can provide a frictionless service for our clients," Drover added.

"We're thrilled to be working with Argyll. Their vision to provide a premium experience, combined with a desire for continuous improvement and innovation, make them a perfect partner as we continue to invest in developing our Yardi Kube offering for coworking and flexible workspaces," said Justin Harley, regional director for Yardi.

About Argyll

For more than 20 years, Argyll has set new standards in the office experience. From the finest addresses in London, Argyll's beautiful properties give high-achieving teams the most exclusive office environments, meeting rooms and event spaces, and exceptional service delivered with discretion and consistency. For more information visit workargyll.com, or @workargyll on social media.

About Yardi Kube

From space booking to member management, Wi-Fi provisioning and integrated accounting, the Yardi Kube Suite gives UK operators the connected tools needed to run flexible workspaces. For more information, visit yardikube.co.uk.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With 8,000 employees, Yardi is working with clients globally to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit yardi.co.uk .

