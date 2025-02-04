Argentina and Chile to Join Qatar's Years of Culture Initiative for a Yearlong Creative Exchange in 2025

Major exhibitions, design exchanges and photography journeys to return for diverse programme

DOHA, Qatar, Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Qatar's Years of Culture initiative has announced the Argentine Republic and the Republic of Chile as its partner countries for 2025, two nations enriched by Arab heritage through centuries of migration and cultural exchange as well as a shared enthusiasm for sport. The 2025 partnerships will showcase shared influences – from cuisine to language – while establishing new collaborations across the initiative's core focus areas of cultural preservation, creative industries, social development, and innovation.

This annual global exchange was launched 13 years ago by Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani to strengthen connections between Qatar and other nations through long-term cultural partnerships rooted in mutual respect and understanding. Programmes to be featured this year include performances, exhibitions, sporting and culinary events, photography projects, residency schemes, volunteer trips, and more.

Past partner countries include Morocco (2024), Indonesia (2023), and the MENASA region, which was celebrated during the initiative's 10th anniversary and the Arab world's first-ever FIFA World Cup in 2022.

Years of Culture Chairperson Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani said: "We founded Years of Culture in 2012 to promote respect and understanding between Qatar and other nations, nurturing connections among people and encouraging dialogue through bilateral cultural exchange. Now, building on a foundation of success, we are elevating the initiative to a new level by forming Years of Culture partnerships with two nations within a region of the globe. We welcome Argentina and Chile as the first partners in this new era for the 2025 Years of Culture."

His Excellency Argentinian Ambassador Guillermo Nicolás said: "For five decades, diplomatic relations between Qatar and Argentina have been characterised by mutual respect, expanding trade, and complementary economies. This Year of Culture offers a unique platform to deepen these ties by celebrating our artistic heritage and forging new creative partnerships. We look forward to sharing Argentina's culture and traditions while discovering Qatar's diverse offerings."

His Excellency Chilean Ambassador Patricio Díaz Broughton remarked: "Chile's innovative spirit has resonated globally, from architectural collaborations such as the upcoming Art Mill Museum in Qatar, designed by Chile's Alejandro Aravena, to partnerships in sustainable energy. Joining Qatar's Year of Culture underscores our shared commitment to creativity and sustainability. We are eager to exchange ideas and traditions that highlight the friendship between our nations."