ARE YOU READY TO PEACOCK? Shaneela Rowah Al-Qamar is the new face of Peacock Bazaar, A Leading Fragrance & Beauty eCommerce Retailer, Kick-starting Their First Ever London Out-of-House Marketing Campaign

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shaneela Rowah Al-Qamar, who has been Brand Representative for many luxury fragrance brands previously, is now the face of the new-kid-on-the-block fragrance & beauty retailer, Peacock Bazaar. A mere infant in the beauty eCommerce world, Peacock Bazaar has been peacocking in the fragrance world successfully through its first year taking the UK eCommerce fragrance & beauty market by storm!

Are You Ready To Peacock? (PRNewsfoto/Peacock Bazaar)

Apart from showing its peacock colours by offering favourite fragrance brands in the UK market at unbeatable prices, the retailer has now taken its first ever steps in the OOH Marketing world with the core campaign being set to begin the week commencing 18th November 2024, hoping to flex their peacock feathers even more, in the London fragrance market.

The campaign featuring Shaneela Rowah Al-Qamar, will be targeting London west-end shoppers, with 45 bus stops across the areas of Oxford Circus, South Kensington, Knightsbridge, March Arch, Chelsea, Earls Court & Piccadilly Circus amongst others. Complementing this, there will be a digital board marketing campaign targeting shoppers across the Westfield Shopping Mall at White City. As of the week commencing 4th November, a bus super-side campaign was kick started on bus routes covering the same London hot-spot locations. Closer to the Christmas shopping rush, there will be an M-Vision campaign within Westfield Shopping Mall from the 2nd December 2024 onwards, as well as a digital campaign on the Holland Park Tower also targeting Westfield White City Christmas shoppers on the 1st December 2024.

This will be Shaneela Rowah Al-Qamar's first foray into the OOH Marketing world, being the face of a retailer. Shaneela Rowah Al-Qamar features in the campaign, stylised using the on-brand Peacock theme of the retailer with makeup created by Dubai based Remu Beauty, who was one of the makeup artists for Beyoncé's entourage when she was performing in Dubai. It is anticipated that Shaneela Rowah Al-Qamar will be a part of future OOH campaigns, continuing to be the face of the retailer. Are You Ready To Peacock? Check out your favourite fragrance brands, available on www.peacock-bazaar.co.uk

