Are the Economic Winds of Uncertainty Beginning to Blow? Latest Global Research From Universum Reveals Growing Divide Among Gen Z Students

Well-regarded Survey Uncovers the Brands and Employment Attributes Most Desired by Business and Engineering/IT Students Across 12 Largest Global Economies

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tariffs, trade wars, climate change and more. According to the latest global annual World's Most Attractive Employers (WMAE) research from Universum, the career aspirations of a growing portion of students are being influenced by economic uncertainty. Clearly divided into two segments, the research found 53 percent of Gen Z students are security seekers, followed by 35 percent focused on innovating their way through the disruptive challenges the world is confronting now.