Ardigen Enters Into Research Collaboration With CVC to Apply Artificial Intelligence for Identification of T-cell Targets

KRAKÓW, Poland and AUCKLAND, New Zealand, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardigen and CVC announced that they entered a research collaboration aimed at the development of SARS-CoV-2 vaccine.

Ardigen's neoantigen prediction platform called "ArdImmune Vax" employs state of the art bioinformatics and Artificial Intelligence to identify an optimal set of neoantigens as targets for cancer vaccines or adoptive cell therapies. This technology is also very well suited for the design of vaccines for infectious diseases. The core of the platform is a proprietary algorithm capable of predicting neoantigens' probability to elicit an immune response.

This joint research enables CVC to benefit from Ardigen's vaccine design technology by selecting which viral epitopes are the most suitable to boost cellular immune response. Complementing humoral and cellular response in the vaccine design is expected to result in 2 strong lines of defense against the coronavirus. The approach is likely to be more effective than vaccines designed to create antibodies alone.

"We are thrilled to help global efforts to mitigate COVID-19 applying our breakthrough technology powered by Artificial Intelligence, reducing the vaccine design phase to a few weeks," comments Janusz Homa, CEO of Ardigen.

Robert Feldman, CEO and Co-founder of CVC, adds: "CVC is excited to be working with Ardigen who are at the forefront of T-cell epitope design. The collaboration gives us the best chance of our product inducing an effective T-cell response against SARS-Cov-2."

About Ardigen

Ardigen is harnessing advanced Artificial Intelligence methods for novel precision medicine. The company accelerates therapy development by decoding microbiome, designing immunity and providing digital drug discovery services. Ardigen's team is rooted in biology and holds deep expertise in bioinformatics, machine learning, and software engineering. The company's in-house datasets together with platforms for immunology, biomarker, and microbiome research can empower effective pharmaceuticals development.

About CVC

New Zealand based CVC (COVID-19 Vaccine Corporation) is focused on creating an effective vaccine for the SARS-CoV-2 virus which has caused the recent pandemic. The highly scalable biobead technology that will be used in the vaccine production was developed by Polybatics, a company spun off from Massey University in 2009 in New Zealand. The CVC founders bring to the table 30 years of experience in the biotechnology industry and in pharmaceutical manufacturing. Read more at cvc.nz.

