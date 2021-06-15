Ardenna Rail-Inspector Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

"Through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, Rail-Inspector will have a broader exposure to domestic and international railroad track asset owners," said David M. Patterson, Business Development Director for Ardenna.

"Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "We're happy to welcome Ardenna Rail-Inspector to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

To learn more about Rail-Inspector please visit http://www.ardenna.com.

About Ardenna

Ardenna is the leader in image processing and machine learning software that automatically generates results from industrial inspection imagery. Ardenna's solution delivers objective and quantitative data, providing a comprehensive digital record of the infrastructure's condition. Industrial companies benefit from both the rapid turn-around of inspection results and the monitoring of asset health over time, enabling data-driven maintenance decisions that reduce costs and improve worker and operational safety. Ardenna is a division of Bihrle Applied Research Inc.

Contact

David M. Patterson

Business Development

dpatterson@ardenna.com

+1.760.613.1995 (mobile)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1529981/Ardenna_introduces_Rail_Inspector.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1244434/Ardenna_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Ardenna