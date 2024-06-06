Ardena appoints Jeremie Trochu as Chief Executive Officer

GHENT, Belgium, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardena (the "Company") today announces the retirement of Harry Christiaens, PhD and the subsequent appointment of Jeremie Trochu as Chief Executive Officer. Jeremie is a seasoned executive in the pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Operations (CDMO) industry. Harry will step down as CEO after 20 years of leading the Company, remaining on Ardena's Board.

Jeremie brings an extensive knowledge of the life sciences and CDMO industry, and a proven track record of success in the biopharma sector, with 20 years of experience in building and growing businesses globally, expanding into new markets, and leading large-scale transformations in both publicly traded and privately held companies. Most recently, Jeremie served at Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) as Division Head, Bioanalytics. Throughout his career, he has gained deep transatlantic experience working across European and North American markets, giving him a broad, international perspective.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jeremie to Ardena," says Alan MacKay, Managing Partner and Founder, GHO Capital, which acquired Ardena in 2019. "His track record of driving growth and value creation aligns with our shared vision for Ardena's future. His global mindset and extensive experience and network across the US market will support our ambitions for future international expansion."

"We thank Harry for his leadership over the past two decades. We are grateful for his stewardship throughout his tenure as CEO, which has grown Ardena from a local ten-person consultancy firm in Ghent, Belgium to a world-leading CDMO with more than 500 employees, operating across five facilities in Europe. We are thrilled to retain his experience on the Board and are confident that Jeremie will accelerate Ardena's growth and international presence in his new role, building on the Company's most recent investment of EUR 25 million in state-of-the-art GMP nanomedicine and aseptic fill-finish capabilities."

On his appointment, Jeremie comments: "I am honored to join Ardena and have the privilege to lead such an agile, fast-paced organization powered by a talented and diverse team of passionate individuals. Together, we will build on the Company's many strengths and drive forward with continued innovation, excellence, and a deep commitment to our customers and their patients. I thank the Board for their confidence in me, and I thank Harry for the strong support he is providing during this transition. I look forward to embarking on this exciting journey and contributing to the continued success of Ardena."

Harry adds: "It has been a privilege to found and lead Ardena over these past 20 years. I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together, and I am confident that Jeremie is the right person to take the helm and guide Ardena to an even brighter future."

Notes to Editors:

About Ardena Group

The Ardena Group ('Ardena') is a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization in advanced drug development of new, innovative, and complex molecules. Ardena's mission is to enable current and next-generation therapies to get into the clinic and to patients faster.

Ardena assists pharmaceutical companies, from emerging biotechs to big pharma, in navigating through the drug discovery and development process to create effective and compliant drug substances and products for clinical trials, by providing integrated services including solid state chemistry, API, and nanomedicine drug substance development and manufacturing, analytical and formulation development, drug product manufacturing, bioanalytical and CMC regulatory services. For more information, please visit https://ardena.com/