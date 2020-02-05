Arcure Celebrates Its Tenth Anniversary With a Focus on Made in France

PARIS, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcure, a French SME, which specialises in artificial intelligence applied to image processing in industry, has supported its growth by focusing on a Made in France approach.

Arcure made a bold decision when, in 2009, Franck Gayraud and Patrick Mansuy decided to launch their company, drawing on R&D excellence to serve as a standard bearer for French industry. A decision which has paid off, with Arcure just having celebrated its tenth anniversary.

Blaxtair, its flagship product, is exported across the globe and more than 7,000 units have been sold in over thirty countries. It uses an unrivalled technology, based on AI, to prevent collisions between industrial vehicles and pedestrians. Arcure is developing a new product line, Omega, a robust 3D sensor for the industrial vision market.

The year 2019 was a decisive one for Arcure, with its entry onto the Paris stock market, the opening of a subsidiary in the United States and offices in Spain and Germany.

Arcure is embracing the future with optimism, as a result of the increasingly important role of safety in industry and the use of AI in industrial vehicles. The deployment of Blaxtair by several large groups and construction companies, such as Faurecia, Suez, Liebherr and Jungheinrich, supports this trend.

Patrick MANSUY, Chairperson of the Board, outlines a promising vision of the future: "Our rate of penetration is currently less than 1/1000, in the markets for new industrial vehicles, which we are targeting for Blaxtair. We think we can achieve rates of several percent before the end of this decade".

Arcure currently has more than 60 employees. The French SME had a turnover of €7.6 million in 2019 and estimates that it has a potential market of 6 billion euros per year.

About Arcure

In 2019 Arcure, listed on Euronext Growth (ISIN: FR0013398997 - Code: ALCUR), posted sales of 7.6 M€ (58% through export), representing an average of 43% growth over the last three financial years.

