Arcube partners with Etihad Airways to launch a new NFT collection and Etihad "Horizon Club".

Arcube and Etihad extend their partnership for new NFT collection and Staking-for-miles pilot for NFT holders.

MANCHESTER, England, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the successful launch of the EY-ZERO1 NFT collection in July 2022, Etihad Airways has extended its partnership with Arcube to add a new livery to its NFT collection, as well as development of an industry-first "Staking-for-miles" platform.

The upcoming livery, will be themed after the partnership between Etihad Airways and Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One. The original EY-ZERO1 collection featured exclusive benefits to buyers, including Etihad Silver Tier status for 12 months, access to a NFT holders' event at the Formula 1 at Yas Marina Circuit, and participation in Etihad's exclusive online community discussion forums.

For the latest Mission: Impossible livery NFT, Etihad are providing even more benefits to the limited 300-piece issue. As before, members can enjoy 12-month Etihad Silver Tier promotion, which includes priority check-in, 25% extra Etihad Guest Miles, lounge access at Abu Dhabi International, and more. Additionally, buyers will be granted membership to the Etihad: Virtual Club, which provides an additional 10% extra miles, a fast-track promotion from Silver to Gold Tier for 6 months, and a customised Etihad membership card for online and app use.

Holders will also receive added benefits with the Etihad "Staking-for-miles" programme, branded the Etihad "Horizon Club". Arcube is working closely with Etihad to develop this program, set to launch in September 2023. NFT owners will have the opportunity to lock up their NFTs and earn Etihad Guest miles. This platform represents a world-first using NFTs to personalise traveller's digital experience with Etihad, where holders can explore their 3D NFT, benefits, and stay up-to-date on Etihad's web3 initiatives. Miles earned in the programme can be redeemed for flights, upgrades, and other exciting rewards.

Arcube plans to extend this blockchain-based loyalty and digital engagement platform to other airlines and companies in the hospitality and travel sectors, reimagining loyalty programs from the ground up.

The new 300-piece Etihad NFT collection will be available to public for sale from 1st August 3:00 pm UTC on etihad.arcube.io

Stay connected with Arcube's and Etihad's dedicated NFT Twitter account ( @arcubeNFT ) ( @etihadNFT ), for the latest updates and information.

About Arcube

Arcube assists brands and organisations in transitioning to web3 space by managing all aspects, from concept to development and marketing. For over 16 months, Arcube has been the web3 partner of Etihad Airways, crafting their strategy, concept and collaborating on the development of their new initiative, the Etihad Horizon Club – the latest innovation in airline loyalty.

