Aramco Digital, Armada, and Microsoft Collaborate to Deploy World's First Industrial Distributed Cloud to Accelerate Real-World AI and Digital Transformation Efforts

DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aramco Digital, Armada, and Microsoft have collaborated to deploy Galleon edge data centers, the Commander software platform, and real-world AI applications in Saudi Arabia. This marks a major milestone in advancing AI-driven automation, real-time computing, and digital transformation across Saudi Aramco's operations.

These deployments utilize components of Microsoft Azure's adaptive cloud in Armada's Galleon infrastructure, delivering secure, high-performance computing directly at the edge. This includes Azure IoT Operations for data ingestion, Azure Arc for managing resources within the Galleon, and Azure Local for distributed infrastructure.

By processing and analyzing critical data in real time, this collaboration enables low-latency AI applications, automated safety monitoring, and advanced operational intelligence, enhancing Aramco's efficiency and resilience across its industrial sites.

"Our collaboration with Armada and Microsoft reinforces Aramco's commitment to leveraging advanced technologies to optimize operations and drive innovation," said Nabil Al Nuaim, Senior Vice President of Digital & Information Technology at Aramco. "The integration of edge computing and real-world AI within our industrial sites will enhance our ability to make data-driven decisions in real time, further strengthening our position as a global leader in digital transformation."

The collaboration between Aramco Digital, Armada, and Microsoft brings together cloud scalability, edge resilience, and AI-driven insights to optimize operations and drive efficiency across the Kingdom. The Galleons will act as industrial distributed cloud hubs, supporting Aramco's broader hyperscale data center strategy while ensuring resilient, on-premises AI capabilities in locations where real-time decision-making is crucial.

Douglas Phillips, Corporate Vice President, Azure Edge + Platform, emphasized the impact of the collaboration, stating: "Microsoft is proud to support Aramco Digital and Armada in extending Azure to the edge, ensuring that mission-critical operations benefit from the power and flexibility of edge computing in real time. This collaboration is a testament to the potential of AI and edge computing to transform industries and accelerate Saudi Arabia's digital future."

Armada is enabling Aramco Digital to enhance its digital transformation efforts by integrating advanced satellite communication solutions into the Galleon offering. This collaboration leverages Armada's Commander software platform and robust network of satellite partners to deliver high-speed, reliable connectivity across remote, disconnected, and bandwidth-constrained environments, ensuring seamless operations in Aramco's most critical locations.

"The deployment of Galleons in Saudi Arabia, in collaboration with Aramco Digital and Microsoft, marks a significant milestone in advancing real-world AI through edge computing," said Dan Wright, Co-founder and CEO of Armada. "By bringing real-time processing capabilities directly to Aramco's critical operations, we're enabling new levels of efficiency, safety, and intelligence at the edge. This is just the beginning of a transformative journey to scale these capabilities to the world."

The first deployment integrates AI-driven digital safety solutions for Aramco's construction sites and energy facilities, leveraging computer vision and generative AI for predictive safety monitoring and real-time reporting. By integrating high-performance computing directly at the edge, Galleons enable real-time processing of large-scale sensor networks, including cameras and IoT systems, supporting vision-based reporting, robotics, and multimodal AI applications.

Building on the successful deployment of the first unit, the partners are working to scale coverage across Saudi Arabia, ensuring high-performance edge computing wherever Aramco operates. These efforts align with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, fostering technological innovation, workforce upskilling, and AI-driven industrial modernization.

To further accelerate AI adoption, Armada is establishing a local presence in Saudi Arabia, including dedicated support resources, a regional headquarters, and plans for local manufacturing. Additionally, this collaboration will support the creation of joint innovation labs and training programs, equipping the next generation of AI and cloud computing professionals in the region.

This collaboration represents a transformative step toward a fully connected, intelligent industrial future, unlocking new efficiencies and advancing Saudi Aramco's leadership in AI-powered energy and digital infrastructure.

