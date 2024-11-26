Arador Publishing: A new approach to comics became a popular Christmas present for animal lovers

ESPOO, Finland, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In this week's Black Week sales, there is an exciting novelty: a nonfiction comic book that has proven to fascinate many who do not usually read books. Now at a 30% discount on Amazon, the book "The Mind of a Horse. Science Meets Comics" has got an enthusiastic reception from readers ranging from 10-year-olds to adults.

Praised by educators

'The Mind of a Horse' is an exciting new book that anyone involved with horses needs to read. Scientific information presented in a cartoon format is such a creative and effective idea. This book is easy and enjoyable to read for all ages, which is why it is so fantastic,' says Dr. Susi Cienciala, Education Chair of Canadian Pony Club and equine veterinarian at Deep Creek Veterinary Services.

Rider safety, horse wellness, and much more

The book's structure is unique. It delivers plenty of knowledge on how horses think and feel, how to improve rider safety, and how science works, by using a beautifully illustrated story with relatable characters. Each chapter ends with a text page with in-depth information. The book continues online: the reader can delve deeper into scientific knowledge via the exclusive links and QR codes provided in the book.

Created by top professionals

The author and artist team brings together renowned experts in scientific storytelling. The author, Dr. Helena Telkanranta, is an animal behavior scientist who has worked at the University of Bristol, UK, and won several awards in public communication of science. Ville Sinkkonen is an artist whose work has been commissioned by the BBC and Field Museum of Chicago, among others. Maija Karala is a science journalist and illustrator, likewise in high demand.

The book's publisher, Arador Publishing, is part of the science communication company Arador Innovations Ltd. The company's mission is to give anyone easy access to the science of animal minds via visual and interactive media.

