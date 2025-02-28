Aracion Announces Strategic Partnership with Keysight to Enhance CATR FR1 OTA Testing Capabilities

LONDON, Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aracion, a globally accredited test lab with operations in UK, India, UAE, Singapore, China, and the U.S., has announced a strategic partnership with Keysight Technologies to deploy CATR FR1 OTA testing capabilities. This collaboration enhances Aracion's ability to offer comprehensive conformance and regulatory testing, meeting the demands of the rapidly expanding 5G RAN market, showcasing the OTA solution at MWC 2025 Barcelona, Hall 5 Stand 5G16

CATR, LAB as a service , EMI, EMC, DVT, Device Test

Through this partnership, Aracion will utilize Keysight's portfolio of 5G Over-The-Air (OTA) chambers to bring FR1 products to market. https://www.keysight.com/es/en/products/5g-ota-chambers.htmlMeet Keysight Experts at MWC 2025 Barcelona, Hall 5, #5F41

Aracion is proud to be the first independent laboratory in Asia to establish an OTA CATR system capable of testing massive-MIMO (mMIMO) FR1 base stations for Transmitter, Receiver and other performance testing as per 3GPP in radiated mode. Additionally, this versatile chamber can be configured to test NTN customer terminals and satellite antennas, addressing the advanced OTA testing needs of commercial, defence, and educational sectors.

This cutting-edge chamber, equipped with Aracion-designed shielding, integrates a Keysight CATR system and advanced measurement software, offering precision, speed, and repeatability in testing and calibration processes.

Why this matters:

This achievement significantly strengthens India's testing ecosystem, empowering local industries with world-class infrastructure for validating emerging technologies within the country.

At Aracion, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation in RF, EMC, and Antenna Measurement Solutions, ensuring our customers stay at the forefront of technology. Our expertise extends beyond testing services, we specialise in turnkey lab setups, high-performance EMC and RF chamber manufacturing, and comprehensive compliance testing for industries such as telecommunications, automotive, aerospace, and defense.

With our accredited test facilities, we provide a full spectrum of EMI/EMC, RF, wireless, and antenna testing to help businesses achieve global regulatory compliance. In addition to testing, we design and manufacture custom EMC and RF chambers, enabling organisations to build state-of-the-art testing environments tailored to their specific requirements. Aracion also delivers turnkey lab solutions, from concept to commissioning, ensuring fully integrated, ready-to-use testing infrastructures.

Our solutions empower businesses to accelerate product development, enhance market readiness, and drive innovation in wireless, IoT, and next-generation communication technologies. By combining advanced testing, chamber manufacturing, and end-to-end lab setups, we are shaping the future of RF and EMC testing. At Aracion, we don't just test for the future—we build the future.

Stay tuned for more updates as we continue driving excellence and enabling groundbreaking advancements!

#AdvancingInnovation #Aracion #OTATesting #MassiveMIMO #RFTesting

Chandan Prashar, CEO of Aracion, stated, "Partnering with Keysight aligns with our vision to deliver cutting-edge testing solutions for the growing 5G ecosystem. As 5G technology evolves, Aracion remains committed to providing manufacturers with world-class test services to help them meet global standards. This partnership strengthens our position as a trusted leader in the testing industry."

Aracion will use Keysight's CATR and measurement toolset to certify and validate 5G ORUs and gNodeBs operating in the FR1 (sub-6 GHz) spectrum. With 5G gNodeB increasingly supporting this frequency in both macro and mMIMO radios, there was a need for FR1 OTA test-as-a-service lab in India, Aracion is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for reliable, precise testing across these key spectrum bands.

Edward Bullard, Chairman of Aracion, remarked, "Our partnership with Keysight equips us with the most advanced tools in the industry, enabling us to deliver comprehensive RF testing solutions across a broad range of devices. This collaboration strengthens Aracion's leadership in the global 5G testing landscape and enhances our ability to provide unparalleled service to our clients."

Cao Peng, Vice President and General Manager for Keysight's Wireless Test Group, stated: "Supporting Aracion in its mission to deliver state-of-the-art testing solutions to expand the 5G RAN market aligns with our commitment to advancing the 5G ecosystem. Our proven CATR technology for OTA testing solutions offers comprehensive coverage of the 3GPP-defined test cases, helping industry leaders like Aracion accelerate its 5G advancements."

"By investing in Keysight's 5G CATR system, Aracion's NABL and A2LA accredited lab is now equipped to provide top-tier testing services for 5G ORU and gNB in accordance with 3GPP specifications. This investment also supports essential test cases as per TEC MTCTE requirements, thereby contributing to the expanding 5G ecosystem in India. This aligns with the Government of India's ambitious 'Make in India' initiative, which underscores the necessity for such regulatory approvals," said Sudhir Singh, Country Sales Manager, Keysight India.

Keysight's advanced platforms have enabled Aracion to expand beyond 5G conformance testing, solidifying its position as a premier provider of RF testing services. The combination of Aracion's technical expertise and Keysight's innovative solutions ensures manufacturers receive reliable and accurate testing services, meeting the highest international standards.

ABOUT ARACION

Founded in 2014 in London, Aracion is a global leader in Electronic Test & Measurement, EMC, and Antenna Measurement Solutions, offering Turnkey Lab Setups, RF Shielding Solutions, High-Performance Absorbers, and Precision Accessories for advanced testing. Through its Comprehensive Test Lab Services and Lab-as-a-Service (LaaS) model, Aracion supports product compliance and certification, providing state-of-the-art testing facilities on demand. With accreditations from NABL (India), A2LA, and FCC (USA), Aracion delivers RF Conformance, EMC, Wireless, Cybersecurity, and Environmental Testing for industries including telecom, automotive, aerospace, and consumer electronics.

Contact: pr@aracion.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2630625/CATR_Radom.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2630624/Aracion_Logo.jpg