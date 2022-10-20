ArabyAds acquires leading global influencer marketing platform indaHash to accelerate its global expansion plans

The acquisition will enable ArabyAds to expand its global footprint and accelerate technological advancements

indaHash founders will join the ArabyAds management team and continue running the company's operations

ArabyAds will continue to acquire companies further to deliver meaningful technology solutions to e-commerce companies globally

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ArabyAds, the leading AdTech company in the MENA region, has acquired the leading global influencer marketing platform indaHash. The acquisition comes close on the heels of ArabyAds' recent $30 Million Pre Series B funding round led by AfricInvest, which the company had said would be spent on global expansions and acquisitions.

With this strategic acquisition, ArabyAds will take advantage of the significant global foothold and expertise of the founders of indaHash who will run and manage the company's operations as part of the larger management group. indaHash, established in 2016, has successfully executed influencer marketing campaigns in over 115 markets for more than 600 brands since its launch including world leaders such as Adidas, Danone, Coca-Cola, McDonald's, Samsung, and IKEA, and has teams working across seven countries. Starting in Poland in a few years it grew up to have a profitable global business with teams based in London, Jakarta, Warsaw, Johannesburg, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, and Dubai.

Talking about the acquisition, Mahmoud Fathy, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of ArabyAds said, "It is a moment of great pride for us to join hands with indaHash, the leading global influencer marketing technology company which is known for their platform's capabilities. The acquisition, which is of strategic value, will enable us to create long-term value for our partners and stakeholders and give us a firm footing in the newer markets where indaHash is already a dominant technology enabler."

Commenting on the development, Barbara Soltysinska, CEO and Co-Founder of indaHash said, "We are excited to begin this new journey with ArabyAds. We have come together at a very opportune time. AdTech has never seen better days and bringing industry experience, expertise, and seasoned leadership together with geographical diversity and a superior platform for influencer marketing in the digital world at a time like this is an ingenious feat destined to bring unprecedented success! Our vision is aligned, and working together as a team will lead to significant value creation through sustainable innovation."

Gulrez Alam, Chief Investment and Strategy Officer at ArabyAds said, "The acquisition of indaHash is another step in the direction of our global vision! We have set our sights on new markets and global expansion for some time now and this well-timed collaboration will bring us closer to other developing markets. We will continue our commitment to associate with technology leaders who share similar business synergies and strengthen our entry into new markets. This partnership will help ArabyAds deliver meaningful technology solutions that are scalable and sustainable for e-commerce companies worldwide."

