Arabian Nights shine bright as one lucky player wins £1.2 million jackpot

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NetBet has shown it is the place to be as another player has scooped a £1.2 million jackpot.

The lucky player from Greece won the biggest prize of them all by playing Arabian Nights from NetEnt, and winning the progressive jackpot. Our players' privacy is of the utmost importance to us, so the winner will remain anonymous.

Made by NetEnt, Arabian Nights has proven to be one of the most popular games in our extensive library. It is a fun-packed game that takes the player on a journey through the deserts of Arabia and it is truly a fantastic slot for the ages.

NetBet PR manager, Claudia Georgevici, expressed her delight at seeing players win big.

She said: "This is truly life changing for this player and we are delighted that they have scooped the jackpot on Arabian Nights, which is a brilliant slot.

It goes to show that the rewards are there to be had at NetBet and we hope that this gives our players a lot of encouragement for the future."

