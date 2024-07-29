Aquiline Capital Partners enters into agreement to sell Quintes to Brown & Brown

LONDON, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquiline Capital Partners LP ("Aquiline"), a private investment firm specializing in financial services and related technologies, has today announced that it has entered into an agreement to sell Quintes Holding B.V. ("Quintes") to Brown & Brown, Inc. ("Brown & Brown"), a leading insurance brokerage firm. The Quintes management ownership team will also be selling to Brown & Brown. The acquisition is expected to be finalized in the fourth quarter of 2024, pending customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

Founded in 2012 by Gijsbert van de Nieuwegiessen, Quintes has grown into one of the largest independent insurance brokers in the Netherlands. Since receiving support from Aquiline in 2020, Quintes has expanded its geographical presence throughout the Netherlands, establishing a comprehensive network of regional hubs. This expansion has enabled nationwide client coverage and provided a platform for local mergers and acquisitions. Quintes has completed over 80 acquisitions under Aquiline's ownership while maintaining steady organic growth, bolstered by its expansion into core areas such as pensions and health services, and the integration of its proprietary Managing General Agent ("MGA") across its portfolio. Today, Quintes serves approximately 200,000 SME and retail customers in the Netherlands through its three main divisions: broking, MGA, and pensions.

Igno van Waesberghe, Managing Partner at Aquiline, commented: "We partnered with Quintes in 2020 with the goal of establishing a leading nationwide insurance broker in the Netherlands. Over this period, we have strengthened Quintes' commitment to the SME market, successfully integrated numerous acquisitions, and significantly expanded its business capabilities and carrier relationships. Brown & Brown's acquisition is a testament to the strong business we have built together. The entire Aquiline team and I have enjoyed working with Gijsbert and his team, and we wish them great success in this next chapter."

Gijsbert van de Nieuwegiessen, Founder and CEO of Quintes, added: "The past four years working with Aquiline have been highly successful. Their support has been crucial in achieving our recent growth and current scale, positioning us for an exciting future with further expansion in partnership with Brown & Brown."

Aquiline was advised by Evercore (financial adviser), De Brauw Blackstone Westbroek (legal adviser), Oliver Wyman (commercial diligence), KPMG (financial and operational diligence) and Deloitte (structuring).

About Aquiline Capital Partners LP

Aquiline Capital Partners LP is a private investment firm based in New York, London, Philadelphia, and Greenwich, Connecticut, that is dedicated to financial services and related technologies. The Firm has approximately $10.4 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2024.

For more information about Aquiline, its investment professionals, and its portfolio companies, visit www.aquiline.com.

About Quintes Holding B.V.

Quintes Insurance & Risk Management is a leading and fast-growing insurance & pension broker and MGA. A solid group of 700 professionals working from 18 local offices spread throughout the Netherlands. Quintes is characterized by short lines of communication, high-quality advice and putting customer interests first. A company in which initiatives are appreciated. For more information or to find an office near you, please visit: www.quintes.nl.

About Brown & Brown, Inc.

Brown & Brown, Inc. is a leading insurance brokerage firm, delivering risk management solutions to individuals and businesses since 1939. With over 16,000 teammates and 500+ locations worldwide, we are committed to providing innovative strategies to help protect what our customers value most. For more information or to find an office near you, please visit bbinsurance.com.