Aquark Develops InverPad® Turbo Tech to Reduce Noise Emissions by Pool Heat Pumps

Neglected Noise Pollution Risks From Pool Equipment

Noise Pollution is an invisible threat. According to the European Environment Agency, noise causes around 72,000 hospital admissions and 16,600 premature deaths in Europe alone every year.

53 decibels is the maximum average noise level measured over a 24-hour period recommended by the WHO. In 2002, the Environmental Noise Directive was published, which aims to achieve the EU's noise reduction targets and the standard set by WHO.

However, noise pollution is still widespread across Europe. The Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) recently published a study that shows about 60 million people in Europe are negatively affected by noise pollution.

Among these noise sources, the noise caused by outdoor equipment should not be underestimated. Specifically, the noise from the traditional pool heat pump (55-65 decibels) is very likely harmful to health.

Fighting Against Noise Pollution with InverPad® Turbo Tech

Aquark, as the creator of Pad Inverter pool heat pump, has been pursuing the ultimate swimming pool heating technology and released patented InverPad® Turbo technology.

With the InverPad® Turbo Tech, Aquark's Mr. Perfect achieving 0 mechanical noise and reduces sound level to 38.4 dB(A), which performs 20 times silent than traditional on/off pool heat pumps.

As a combination of modern design and breakthrough innovations, this unique tech utilizes the most advanced turbofan structure, optimized smart inverter system and the best soundproofing technology.

Innovative turbofan brings powerful and stable airflow, reduces noise created by air turbulence.

brings powerful and stable airflow, reduces noise created by air turbulence. Self-developed inverter system calculates the best operation speed under different pool water temperature demand, decreases running noise from the lower running speed.

calculates the best operation speed under different pool water temperature demand, decreases running noise from the lower running speed. Soundproofing tech uses studio-grade acoustic treatment, decreases noise transmission from the compressor.

About Aquark

Aquark, a technology-driven global "Smart Garden" solution provider, creates the super silent and energy-efficient inverter pool heat pump Mr. Perfect. Contact us to explore more about Aquark.

