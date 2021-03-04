Aquarius Financial Technologies partners with CQG

CQG's strategic partnership will enable Aquarius to launch its first institutional grade cryptocurrency exchange in Q3 2021

LONDON and CHICAGO and DENVER, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquarius Financial Technologies Ltd. (Aquarius), a next generation trading technology provider, today announced a strategic partnership with CQG, a leading global provider of high-performance technology solutions for traders, brokers, commercial hedgers, and exchanges. The partnership will support Aquarius' vision to launch an institutional-grade global cryptocurrency exchange using CQG's proprietary technology.

Under the partnership, CQG will provide Aquarius with its trading interfaces, infrastructure, and API connectivity, as well as access to more than 45 tradable, global exchanges and more than 85 market data sources. The exchange is scheduled to launch in the third quarter.

"We are delighted to welcome CQG as a key go-to-market partner," said Richard Lane, co-founder of Aquarius. "We are soon to close our series A investment round at the end of March 2021, and this agreement marks another important milestone for Aquarius, enabling us to realise our ambition to launch and grow a fairer trading environment of institutional-grade standard for all customer types. We are excited to align our unique trade matching technology with CQG's market-leading technical and operational excellence."

CQG President Ryan Moroney said: "We are excited about the opportunity to play a role in supporting this innovative new exchange. We look forward to contributing to the future success of Aquarius with our broad network and deep technological and market expertise."

About Aquarius Financial Technologies

The Aquarius team of technologists and traders have been developing next generation trade matching technologies for over 20 years. Its forthcoming product is the Aquarius cryptocurrency exchange. Aquarius' team is based in Zurich and London and draws on its team members' former experience at Goldman Sachs and UBS to set new standards for the world's currency exchange industry.

About CQG

CQG provides the industry's highest performing solutions for traders, brokers, commercial hedgers, and exchanges for their market-related activities globally, including trading, market data, advanced technical analysis, risk management, and account administration. The firm partners with the vast majority of futures brokerage and clearing firms and provides Direct Market Access (DMA) to more than 45 exchanges through its global network of co-located Hosted Exchange Gateways. CQG technology serves as the front end for a variety of exchanges and is increasingly employed as the over-the-counter matching engine for important new markets. CQG's server-side order management tools for spreading, market aggregation, and smart orders are unsurpassed for speed and ease of use. Its market data feed consolidates 85 sources, including exchanges worldwide for futures, options, fixed income, foreign exchange, and equities, as well as data on debt securities, industry reports, and financial indices. One of the longest-serving technology solutions providers in the industry, CQG has won numerous awards for its trading software, technical analysis and multi-asset trading platform. CQG is headquartered in Denver, with 16 sales and support offices and data centers in key markets globally. For more information, visit www.cqg.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1449116/AQUARIUS_LOGO_GREY_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/562279/CQG_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.cqg.com



SOURCE CQG; Aquarius Financial Technologies Ltd.