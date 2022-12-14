DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AQMetrics, a world-leading regulatory technology company, today announced the hire of Vincent Marc to coincide with the expansion of AQMetrics into Luxembourg. This news follows AQMetrics' most recent announcement that Paul Chung has joined the company to scale AQMetrics INC in North America.

AQMetrics appoints former BNP Paribas Securities Services and Caceis exec Vincent Marc in Luxembourg.

Vincent joins AQMetrics to cement its current footprint in the European market by working closely with new and existing clients. Vincent will ensure that AQMetrics clients optimize their use of AQMetrics' award-winning solution to meet their data management, regulatory reporting, risk data insights and liquidity risk analytics needs.

Vincent is a seasoned sales leader with over twenty years of experience leading business development teams for major financial institutions and advising institutional clients in the international fund industry. Vincent has experience scaling firms into the US, UK, Continental Asia and the Middle East. Vincent is responsible for AQMetrics' business development strategy in Luxembourg across sales, marketing, client success and managed services offerings.

Vincent says "I've been aware of AQMetrics for some years now and this is the right time for me to now join this exciting company as it scales to become a key player in Luxembourg."

Geraldine Gibson-Dautun, CEO of AQMetrics says "I am pleased to welcome Vincent to AQMetrics and I am certain that Vincent will be instrumental as we scale up in Luxembourg. Vincent has built a career as Head of Sales at tier-one financial institutions such as BNP Paribas Securities Services and Caceis. I am confident that Vincent will be instrumental in scaling both our client base and headcount in Luxembourg."

