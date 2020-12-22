Aqara Launches M2 Hub in European Markets

The Hub M2 is Aqara's most advanced and future-proof smart home hub so far, and it serves as a smart home control center for a wide range of Aqara sensors, controllers and other child devices. Compared with the previous version, the M2 supports the Zigbee 3.0 protocol, which is the faster, more stable and energy-efficient technology, and the hub can connect up to 128 devices*. It also has a LAN port for wired Internet connection via Ethernet RJ45, which provides extra stability and shorter response time.

Moreover with an IR transmitter built in, the M2 highlights the infrared control function allowing users to control existing IR home appliances, such as turning on TVs and air conditioners, from any part of the room by voice command and local automations. Users have more flexibility when installing the hub thanks to its Micro-USB power port, and it no longer takes up the socket space. The Micro-USB port also allows optional battery backup with a power bank.

Other features of the Aqara Hub M2 include:

All-Round Compatibility: Supports major voice assistants including Apple Siri, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Yandex Alisa, Mail.ru Marusya and more;

Built-in Speaker: Can be used as a security alert, doorbell, alarm clock and configurable ringtones;

HomeKit Alarm Mode Support: All 4 native alarm modes are supported;

Sleek Design: Top-class components are packed into a versatile and compact black housing that will complement any decor.

*To connect up to 128 devices, repeater devices such as Smart Plug or Wall Switch (with Neutral) are required.

About Aqara

Founded in 2016, Aqara is a leading smart home provider with offices in New York and Shenzhen. We provide comprehensive smart home products and solutions that are beautifully designed, affordable and easy to use. Our products range from a variety of sensors to switches, curtain controllers, and door locks, and we have opened more than 400 Aqara Home stores globally to provide more personalized smart home solutions.

We continue to expand our global footprint in the United States, EU, Russia, Southeast Asia, Korea and China, and our online devices have covered 192 countries and territories, serving more than 2 million customers. We aspire to bring smart home technology to every household around the world.

