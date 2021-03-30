Aqara Announces Firmware Update to Support Adaptive Lighting

Adaptive Lighting is a feature introduced with Apple's iOS 14, and this feature allows Aqara lighting products to change the color temperature automatically throughout the day to maximize comfort and productivity. For thousands of years human's work when the sun is up and rest when the sun is down, and the sun's color temperature - which shifts throughout the day from the warm morning to cool midday and then to the warm sunset - sends signals to the human body when it's time to stay alert or to go to sleep. By providing users the right color temperature at the right time of the day, Aqara smart lights with the Adaptive Lighting feature will help boost one's ability to remain alert and active at daytime, and wind down and relax at nights.

The Adaptive Lighting support can also be added to all Aqara smart light products via a new firmware update for the Aqara Hub M2, which is expected to be available in the coming months.

*Adaptive Lighting in the Apple Home app requires a home hub (iPad, HomePod, HomePod mini, or Apple TV) running 14.0 or later.

About Aqara

Founded in 2016, Aqara is a leading smart home provider with offices in New York and Shenzhen. We provide comprehensive smart home products and solutions that are beautifully designed, affordable and easy to use. Our products range from a variety of sensors to switches, curtain controllers, and door locks, and we have opened more than 400 Aqara Home stores globally to provide more personalized smart home solutions.

We continue to expand our global footprint in the United States, EU, Russia, Southeast Asia, Korea and China, and our online devices have covered 192 countries and territories, serving more than 2 million customers. We aspire to bring smart home technology to every household around the world.

For more information, please visit our website and follow our social platforms.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1475820/Aqara_Announces_Firmware_Update_Support_Adaptive_Lighting.jpg

SOURCE Aqara