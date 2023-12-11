Aptamers Market Size Worth USD 925 million by 2035 | Roots Analysis

LONDON, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the recently published report by Roots Analysis, the increasing awareness of aptamers-based therapeutics in targeting a wide range of indications such as metabolic disorders is driving the aptamer market.

Global Aptamers Market Overview

The global aptamers market size was estimated to be USD 30 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 925 million by 2035, growing at a compounded annual growth rate of 33% during the forecast period 2024-2035.

Aptamers refer to the single-stranded DNA and RNA molecules that have the potential to bind to a particular target selectively. These molecules are useful in characterizing and inhibiting proteins and can be re-engineered to enhance affinity and higher specificity. Owing to the binding efficiency, pharmaceutical players use aptamers to produce aptamers-based therapeutics targeting a wide range of therapeutic areas, such as metabolic, oncological, and ophthalmological disorders. It is interesting to note that several companies are accelerating research efforts to understand the therapeutic usage of aptamers. Driven by ongoing research and rising awareness about their advantages, the aptamers market is anticipated to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period.

At present, such technologies are widely being used for pathogen recognition, cancer recognition, monitoring environmental contamination, and as stem cell markers, which can help in both disease prevention and treatment. In addition, post the onset of COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a significant rise in the demand for COVID-19 testing kits, which has prompted several companies to develop aptamer-based diagnostic tools for the detection of SARS-CoV-2. Consequently, to support the various initiatives undertaken by industry players, investments worth over USD 1.3 billion have been reported in the past five years.

Market Drivers

The rising awareness of benefits of aptamers over antibodies is driving the aptamers market. Aptamers have the potential to bind to small molecules that can be used in conventional disease diagnostic kits, enhancing the utilization of aptamers for point-of-care diagnostics. Furthermore, the increasing demand for aptamers-based portable diagnostic devices due to higher accuracy levels drives the market during the forecast period.

Market Restraints

Several market restraints that restrict the aptamer market growth are low affinity and acceptance by the pharmaceuticals. Though aptamers have shown efficiency in targeting a wide range of molecules, several studies have shown that the oligonucleotide structure of aptamers may restrict interaction between targeted molecules and aptamers. Moreover, aptamer targets are present in blood plasma, so they are easily accessible from blood cells━leading to exposure of aptamers to nuclease degradation, renal filtration, liver, and spleen. This became the paramount reason for the pharmaceutical players' low acceptance of the market.

Growth Factors

Several aptamers market players are investing increasingly in exploring the potential applications of aptamers for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes. Most players now emphasize securing funding to strengthen their research and capabilities to manufacture aptamers. Additionally, aptamers are potent for therapeutic applications in various diseases, such as cardiovascular disorders, metabolic disorders, and neurodegenerative disorders. The aptamers market will grow in the upcoming years, driven by ongoing study and raising funding activities.

Aptamers Market Segments

Based on the type of aptamers, the aptamers market is segmented into DNA, RNA, and L-RNA.

RNA aptamer segment drives the aptamers industry, capturing 50.4%% revenue share by 2035.

The L-RNA segment is anticipated to grow at a steady rate, holding 45% share by 2035.

Based on target indication, the aptamers market is segmented into geographic atrophy, macular degeneration, pancreatic cancer, brain cancer, von willebrand diseases, chronic heart cancer and hemophilia A.

Pancreatic cancer segment led the aptamers segment led the market, capturing 31.8% of the market revenue share by 2035.

Geography atrophy segment is likely to grow at a higher CAGR, holding 25.8% of share during the forecast period by 2035.

Based on the route of administration, the aptamers market is segmented into intravitreal, intravenous, and subcutaneous.

Intravenous route dominates the aptamers market, capturing a major 49.5% of the share by 2035.

Intravitreal route drives the market, capturing 40.6% of the share by 2035, and is likely to grow during the forecast period.

Based on the Payment Model Employed, the aptamers market is segmented into upfront payment and milestone payment

Milestones payment segment capture 58% of the aptamers market revenue share by 2035.

The milestone payment segment is likely to grow at a higher CAGR 35.3% during the forecast period (2023-2035)

Based on geographical region, the aptamers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.

North America dominates the aptamers market, capturing the largest revenue share of 62.48% by 2035.

Key Companies Profiled

The market report also covers the key companies profiles (listed below) that offer aptamers solutions:

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services

BioSpring

CliniSciences

CMIC Group

Halo-Bio RNAi Therapeutics

LGC Biosearch Technologies

NeoNeuro

New England Biolabs

Nitto Denko Avecia

NOXXON Pharma

RIBOMIC

SomaLogic

