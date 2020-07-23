Aprimo Appoints Erik Huddleston as New Chief Executive Officer

Veteran tech executive takes over leadership of Aprimo to drive continued innovation and global growth

CHICAGO, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aprimo, a leading provider of digital solutions for content, operations and planning, today announced the appointment of Erik Huddleston as its new Chief Executive Officer. Erik is a veteran tech executive with 20 years' experience who most recently served as President of Cision, a cloud-based communications and PR firm, where he oversaw North American sales, global marketing, product, and development. Erik will draw on his experience to accelerate Aprimo's global growth and bring continued product innovation to market.

As a seasoned tech veteran, Erik brings a proven track record of putting strategies in place that drive growth, expand strategic partnerships, and accelerate product innovation aligned to customer needs. Erik previously served as CEO of TrendKite, which he led to an acquisition by Cision, where he infused the TrendKite team's dynamic, fast-paced strategy and technology with the reach and depth of Cision, building on both teams' dedication to a customer-first approach and leading to a sale of the company for $2.4 billion.

"For years Aprimo has been a leader in work management and digital asset management and has spearheaded the market's move to the cloud. Aprimo continues to pioneer new developments in artificial intelligence and is trusted by some of the most innovative and respected brands around the world to bring their products and services to market faster than their competition," said Mr. Huddleston. He added, "I am impressed with the accomplishments of the team to date. I look forward to continuing the company's industry leadership as there's no question that Aprimo has the product and talent in place to shape the future of marketing."

Data-driven to his core, Erik has been a Board Member, Founder, CEO or a senior executive in multiple B2B SaaS sectors including eCommerce, MarTech, Supply Chain, and Payments. He currently serves on the boards of Quantified Communications, an AI-based communications analytics company, and Adthena, a London-based search intelligence company. In addition, he is a member of the board of advisors of Mercury Fund, a VC firm focusing on entrepreneurs and technology innovation originating in the U.S. Midcontinent, and serves as a mentor to Techstars, a leading startup accelerator.

"We're thrilled to welcome Erik to the Aprimo leadership team as he's a natural fit for the role and shares our vision for the company. He brings a wealth of experience gained through his distinguished career in the tech industry and is well suited to lead the organization in achieving its next stage of growth and global expansion," said Matt Johnson, principal at global investment firm Marlin Equity Partners. Aprimo is a portfolio company of Marlin Equity Partners. "The Aprimo story has been nothing short of amazing as the brand has been reestablished with a focus on innovation and customer success, earning it numerous industry accolades across multiple categories, and Erik brings the strategic expertise to build upon these achievements."

Erik assumes the CEO position immediately. To learn more about Aprimo, please visit Aprimo.com.

About Aprimo

Aprimo provides digital solutions for content, operations, and planning that enable enterprises to optimize their brand experiences and the resources they use to deliver them. Our platform gives enterprises the advantage by streamlining and governing all the behind-the-scenes activities – from ideation to distribution – involved in delivering exceptional brand experiences.

Learn more at Aprimo.com

