Appy Pie Launches PixelForge and Vibeo: AI Models for Text-to-Image, Text-to-Video, and Image-to-Video Generation

NOIDA, India, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Appy Pie is stepping into the frontier of generative AI with the launch of two proprietary models: PixelForge, an advanced AI image generation model, and Vibeo, a multimodal AI video generation model capable of producing videos from both text and image inputs. With this launch, Appy Pie joins the ranks of industry innovators like DALL•E, Sora, and Stable Diffusion—democratizing access to cutting-edge content generation.

Building on the success of its previous model, Flawless Text, Appy Pie is now delivering powerful visual storytelling capabilities directly into the hands of creators, marketers, and businesses—no design or technical expertise needed.

PixelForge: Precision Image Generation, Powered by AI

PixelForge is an AI image generator that generates high-resolution, photorealistic, or artistic visuals from simple prompts. Whether for branding, ad creatives, product design, or concept art, PixelForge turns ideas into pixel-perfect images in seconds.

Built to rival DALL•E and Stable Diffusion, PixelForge is optimized for versatility—supporting a wide range of styles, compositions, and use cases.

Vibeo: One Model, Two Powerful Inputs—Text and Image to Video

Vibeo is Appy Pie's multimodal text-to-video and image-to-video generator . Designed for speed, quality, and cinematic coherence, Vibeo empowers users to produce high-quality videos simply by typing a prompt or uploading an image.

Whether you're telling a brand story, creating explainer content, or generating visuals for social media, Vibeo captures the mood, motion, and meaning with stunning realism—comparable to the capabilities showcased by OpenAI's Sora.

"With PixelForge and Vibeo, we're bringing enterprise-grade generative AI to everyday creators," said Abhinav Girdhar, CEO of Appy Pie. "Our mission is to make visual and video content creation as simple as writing a sentence—no need for cameras, design skills, or editing software."

A Major Leap in Accessible AI Design

With these new models, users can now:

Instantly create professional-grade images from prompts

Generate compelling video content from written ideas or static visuals

Eliminate the need for complex software, design talent, or production crews

Together, PixelForge and Vibeo represent Appy Pie's biggest leap yet in visual AI—unlocking limitless creative potential for individuals, startups, and enterprises alike.

About Appy Pie

Appy Pie is a leading no-code platform transforming how individuals and businesses build apps, websites, workflows, and content with AI. Through its AI-powered suite, including Appy Pie Design, users can create images, videos, animations, written content, and more—using nothing but natural language prompts.

With over 10 million users globally and a mission to make advanced technology accessible to all, Appy Pie is pioneering the future of democratized digital creation.

Learn more: https://www.appypiedesign.ai/

