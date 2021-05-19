AppViewX Partners with Ingram Micro to Raise Awareness and Drive Greater Growth for Machine Identity Management Solution

This strategic alliance comes in concert with the launch of AppViewX's enhanced channel partner program, AppViewXpert. The new partner program is geared towards enabling and expanding AppViewX's partner ecosystem to build deeper relationships and maximize customer success. AppViewX also launched an interactive portal to ensure partners have access to relevant material and support to supplement their growth strategies.

"We are excited to work with AppViewX and see an increasing need within the channel for simple, agile end effective machine identity security solutions," said Eric Kohl, Vice President Advanced Solutions, Security & Data Center, Ingram Micro. "AppViewX's portfolio makes it easier and more profitable for channel partners to successfully and securely manage and automate their customers' end-to-end certificate lifecycles. The new AppViewXpert program is well positioned to equip our channel community with the right tools and training to successfully market, sell and support AppViewX's solutions."

Ingram Micro's proven experience and market leadership around IT security solutions and resources coupled with AppViewX's unparalleled machine identity management and automation expertise, works together to ensure a better and differentiated partner experience. As part of the new relationship, Ingram Micro and AppViewX are providing channel partners in the U.S. with the technology, training, business and technical enablement programs and services necessary to help their customers meet the varied requirements of a modern crypto infrastructure, which legacy solutions fail to do.

AppViewX's robust partner program has enabled many successful joint wins. This new alliance with Ingram Micro, along with the enhanced partner program launch, will provide the channel community with all the support and tools needed to drive growth and build a continued revenue stream for both businesses for joint customer success and growth.

"AppViewX has been the preferred choice for many Fortune 1000 enterprises, providing the most comprehensive machine identity management and automation solutions to drive overall cryptographic health and agility," said Gregory Webb, CEO at AppViewX. "With Machine Identity being one of the top security and risk trends to watch out for in 2021 (Gartner), we are confident that our relationship with Ingram Micro and its channel partners will help us reach enterprises in need of a future-fit solution for their machine identity needs. We look forward to aligning with Ingram Micro and their channel community to drive visibility and hyper growth in one of our key markets."

As the demand for next-gen certificate lifecycle management solutions surge, AppViewX is rapidly increasing its global customer base across multiple industries. AppViewX CERT+ was recently recognized by Gartner in the Solution Comparison for PKI and Certificate Management Tools, 2021 report, making it the solution of choice for global enterprises.

AppViewX CERT+ offers a next gen machine identity and PKI management suite that allows for end-to-end automation of certificate and key lifecycles across multi-cloud and IoT environments and vendors. It offers out-of-the-box capabilities for discovery, inventory, monitoring, reporting, alerting, renewal, provisioning and revocation for certificates. In addition, CERT+ offers a native visual workflow based automation engine that allows customers to effortlessly configure a wide set of components and workflows.

About AppViewX:

AppViewX is revolutionizing the way NetOps and DevSecOps teams deliver Machine Identity Management and Application Delivery Automation solutions services to Enterprise IT. The AppViewX Platform is a modular software application that enables the automation and orchestration of network infrastructure using an intuitive, context-aware, visual workflow. It quickly and easily translates business requirements into automation workflows that improve agility, enforce compliance, eliminate errors, and reduce cost. AppViewX customers are among the world's most demanding Fortune 1000 organizations in financial services and banking, healthcare, oil and gas, manufacturing, and high tech.

Today, with Gartner Peer Insights rating of 4.9 out of 5, AppViewX automates NetOps, SecOps, and DevOps for six of the top ten global commercial banks, five of the top ten global media companies, and five of the top ten managed healthcare providers. AppViewX is headquartered in New York, U.S. with additional offices in U.K., Australia and three development centers of excellence in India. For more information, visit https://www.appviewx.com .

