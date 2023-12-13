AppOmni Awarded Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Global Company of the Year Award for Providing End-to-End Security Coverage Across Core and Custom SaaS Applications

AppOmni leads the SaaS security posture management (SSPM) industry by addressing unmet security needs with its best-in-class products.

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the SSPM industry and, based on its findings, recognizes AppOmni with the 2023 Global Company of the Year Award. AppOmni is a California-based company focused on providing superior SaaS security solutions for global enterprises through a unique SSPM offering that addresses the SSPM industry's most pressing security gaps.

AppOmni Award Logo

The AppOmni platform provides a robust security framework with standardized best practices and a uniform security language for SaaS applications, enabling customers to easily understand risks across the entire ecosystem. In addition to its user-friendly platform, the company stands out in the market with its SSPM portfolio that covers a wide range of services, from identifying misconfiguration risks to providing guided remediation measures upon cybersecurity risk detection.

The AppOmni platform delivers centralized visibility and consistent access control to SaaS applications while ensuring regulatory compliance. For example, in 2022, the company introduced its flagship AppOmni Developer Platform to offer seamless security protection across all SaaS applications. The solution enables customers to implement common security capabilities throughout their SaaS ecosystem with unmatched data access management, data sharing, and an impressive set of security policies and controls, among other features. This makes AppOmni's platform easy to adapt to the customer's needs, offering great scalability and control.

"Compared to other market participants that adopt an endpoint- and network-based approach and are ineffective in addressing the associated SaaS cyber risks, including over-privileged end users and unmonitored SaaS-to-SaaS connections, AppOmni addresses SSPM use cases comprehensively through its agentless SSPM platform. It offers a contemporary approach to ensure scalability, identity governance and control, and provide visibility into SaaS applications," said Ying Ting Neoh, research analyst for global cybersecurity research practice at Frost & Sullivan.

AppOmni outperforms similar key market players with its in-depth capabilities that cover the entire spectrum of SaaS company security requirements. Unlike market players with a traditional cloud access security broker (CASB) approach, the company embraces automation and enables rapid application discovery and latency-free deployment. As a result, the company has a highly differentiated offering and is growing by leaps and bounds due to the high demand for its SSPM-specific solutions and customer-centric approach.

"Frost & Sullivan commends AppOmni's ability to differentiate from key market competitors by offering a one-stop SaaS security platform with a comprehensive set of SSPM capabilities, in addition to building an extensive channel partner ecosystem and customer base, allowing it to achieve outstanding business performance and become the top participant in the global SSPM market," noted Neoh.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About AppOmni

AppOmni is the pioneer of SaaS Security Posture Management enabling customers to achieve secure productivity with their SaaS applications. With AppOmni, security teams and SaaS application owners quickly secure their mission-critical and sensitive data from attackers and insider threats. The AppOmni platform constantly scans SaaS APIs, configurations, and ingested audit logs to deliver complete data access visibility, secure identities, and SaaS-to-SaaS connections, detect threats, prioritize insights, and simplify compliance reporting. Over 20% of the Fortune 100 and global enterprises across industries trust AppOmni to secure their SaaS applications. AppOmni is backed by Cisco Investments, Salesforce Ventures, ServiceNow Ventures, Scale Venture Partners, SYN Ventures, Inner Loop Capital, Costanoa Ventures, Thoma Bravo, and Silicon Valley Capital. AppOmni.com, AppOmni on LinkedIn

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2297937/AppOmni_Award.jpg