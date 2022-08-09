Appointment of Sir David Calvert-Smith to the board of RiskScreen, a leading anti-money laundering technology business headquartered in Jersey

LONDON, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RiskScreen, a Jersey-based regulatory technology business that has rapidly emerged as a leading global provider of anti-money laundering software solutions has appointed Sir David Calvert-Smith, a retired High Court judge and the former Director of Public Prosecutions for England and Wales to its board of directors.

Sir David is also a former Judge of the Courts of Appeal of Jersey & Guernsey and former Chairman of the Parole Board of England & Wales. He was recently appointed by the UK Attorney General to conduct an independent review of the Serious Fraud Office's conduct of the Unaoil case.

Chief Executive of RiskScreen, Stephen Platt said, "It's a testament to the island's expertise and commitment to preventing financial crime that we've been able to establish and grow our business in Jersey. Being able to attract directors of Sir David's calibre will help us further evolve into one of the world's foremost digital businesses in the anti-money laundering space. Sir David brings a unique perspective and set of skills to our board"

Tony Moretta, Chief Executive of Digital Jersey added, "As a leading International Finance Centre, Jersey is a great place to build and run new FinTech and RegTech products and services. It has been a pleasure to watch the growth of RiskScreen and this new appointment is yet another illustration of the strength of their proposition."

About RiskScreen

RiskScreen is an award-winning AML & KYC technology provider dedicated to improving the effectiveness of compliance departments through intelligent process automation of risk-based customer onboarding, screening, and in-life monitoring.

Founded by pre-eminent compliance experts including the original co-founder of the International Compliance Association, RiskScreen is a trusted technology provider to thousands of compliance professionals globally and a partner of the world's leading data and CRM businesses including Dow Jones, Refinitiv and Salesforce. www.riskscreen.com

