STOCKHOLM, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) today announced the appointment of Jonas Wærn as Vice President HMI Solutions.

Mr. Wærn has spent 20+ years in semiconductor and technology industries focusing on international B2B sales. He has built sales organizations, been in charge of teams driving demand and product portfolios all over the world. He has a deep understanding of our HMI Solutions target markets, such as; office equipment, automotive, avionics, medical, and general industry.

Mr. Wærn holds a M. Sc. in Finance and Business Administration from the University of Stockholm and a M. Sc. in International Marketing Management from École Supérieure des Sciences Économiques et Commerciales (ESSEC) in Paris.

"I am pleased to have Jonas join our management team. His extensive international sales and product portfolio management experience and overall business acumen is a perfect fit to lead and drive the growth of our HMI Solutions business," said Urban Forssell, CEO of Neonode.

