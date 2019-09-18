Appnext Opens New Offices and Appoints Country Head Following Recent Growth and Success In Indonesia

Already Serving 9B Monthly App Recommendations to Mobile Users in Indonesia, Appnext Will Scale Relationship With Local Developers Supporting Their Growth Efforts in 80% of the mobile usage time

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Appnext, the largest on-device and in-app mobile discovery platform, announced the opening of its offices in Indonesia and the appointment of Edo Fernando as Country Manager to accelerate the company's continued growth and expansion throughout SEA. In this capacity, Fernando will oversee business development for Appnext in Indonesia. Edo is bringing extensive experience in business development and driving market share with deep expertise in mobile and customer experience.

With over a hundred million mobile users and predictions that the e-commerce space in Indonesia will reach a market value of $65 billion by 2022, with 2/3 of the retail already happening on mobile devices, developers that harness digital technologies as Appnext, will be at the forefront of this growth. Based on its current growth and new investments, Appnext estimates to reach 30B app recommendations a month by mid-2020.

Elad Natanson, CEO & Founder of Appnext, commented: "Following our recent success and growth in the Indonesian app market with our exclusive in-app and on-device placements serving 9B monthly app recommendations to mobile users in Indonesia, we have decided to increase our investments in this significant region. Our goal is to support developers in accelerating their growth by providing a greater reach to a global audience with our unique app recommendations engine that powers over 2B app recommendations daily to 300M DAU globally. We are looking forward to working closely with local app developers and invite them to become a part of our already established and growing partner's ecosystem in Indonesia including top 3 mobile device brands and leading advertisers such as Garena, Shopee, Tiket.com, Blibli.com, Airy, to name a few."

Appnext will hold a cocktail reception to celebrate the office opening in Jakarta on September 24, at 6pm at Pasola lounge, The Ritz Carlton Jakarta, Pacific Place, and will be available for demos at the e2eCommerce event, on September 25-26.

About Appnext

Appnext is the largest on-device and in-app discovery platform, powering 2B app recommendations via over 20 daily interactions along users' mobile journey.

Through its direct partnerships with top OEMs, operators and app developers, Appnext creates a new discovery experience in over 10,000 mobile touchpoints, utilizing its 'Timeline' technology that predicts the app users are likely to use next. Appnext's recommendations are helping app marketers reach more engaged users and get their apps discovered, used and re-used.

