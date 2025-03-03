Apply Now for The Sigourney Award-2025 Honoring Outstanding Psychoanalytic Work Around The World

SAN FRANCISCO, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sigourney Award Trust is accepting applications and nominations for The Sigourney Award-2025 now through July 31st. The prestigious, wholly independent prize celebrates 35 years of recognizing work by individuals, teams, and organizations from around the world who have advanced psychoanalytic thought, principles and practice.

"We continue to spotlight Mary Sigourney's forward thinking. Her expansive vision included the application of psychoanalytic principles well beyond psychoanalytic research, clinical, or academic work," says Robin A. Deutsch, PhD, the Trust's Analyst Trustee. "She also sought to recognize artistic work that has influenced or raised visibility of psychoanalysis beyond what are considered conventional psychoanalytic practices," she adds.

This year, the Trust encourages applicants and nominators to broaden their view s on what constitutes outstanding psychoanalytic work, including contemporary psychoanalytic theory or practice expressed through artistic endeavors such as film, literature, and other representational or abstract works of art. Since 1990, the Trust has honored 149 Award recipients from 22 countries representing Ms. Sigourney's vision. Each winner receives international distinction, professional recognition and a substantial cash prize. An anonymous panel of distinguished judges impartially evaluate each submission to select the most outstanding work announced in November.

Whether nominated or self-nominated, applicants must submit a comprehensive online application by July 31, 2025. Applications and nominations are accepted from any geographic location for work accomplished between 2015-2024.

"We purposefully maintain Mary's founding vision for this independent award and look forward to celebrating the exceptional work achievements by individuals, teams, or organizations which promote the understanding or evolution of psychoanalysis, psychoanalytic principles and practice," says Michael J. Harrington, JD, Attorney Trustee.

Visit www.sigourneyaward.org for application and nomination instruction, and to review previously honored work. Applicants who do not win may apply again. Find updates via social platforms on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn @SigourneyAward, and Twitter @sigourney_the.

About The Sigourney Award

The Sigourney Award Trust, a wholly independent nonprofit organization established by Mary Sigourney in 1989, annually bestows The Sigourney Award as international recognition and reward for outstanding work that has advanced psychoanalytic principles. Ms. Sigourney was a psychotherapist, publisher, and community activist who had a passionate interest in psychoanalysis and understood its ability to benefit and extend human conversation across various disciplines. Since 1990, The Sigourney Award has rewarded and promoted outstanding work. To date, 149 Award recipients from 22 countries represent her global vision. Judges of The Sigourney Award remain anonymous to ensure an unbiased and thorough evaluation practice. Work honored by The Sigourney Award has significantly contributed to human affairs on topics ranging from clinical psychoanalysis, neuroscience, feminism, and political oppression.

