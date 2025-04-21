Applied Underwriters Completes Spin-off of its Subsidiary United Risk as Newly Independent Company Expands Further Adding New Units and Top Leadership Staff

Newly independent company immediately becomes one of the largest MGAs in the world.

OMAHA, Neb., April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Jamie Sahara, President of Applied Underwriters, today announced that its subsidiary, United Risk, has been established as an independent, 'stand-alone' operating company. United Risk, which remains affiliated with Applied and its related companies, has grown dramatically since its unveiling in November 2023 and provides a global P&C underwriting platform comprised of 28 different MGA and MGU programs, spanning more than 30 offices around the world, including New York, London and Paris, with more than 250 insurance professionals.

Recognized for its growing volume of specialized, niche market-leading programs, United Risk is unique in the field, according to Mr. Sahara, for its talented staff, depth of marketplace intelligence and multinational presence: "I see a bright future of potential for United Risk and its leadership team who have embraced in earnest a spirited confidence to build out the best business possible. At the same time, United Risk continues to enjoy strategic partnerships with the other Applied affiliates which have proven, deep resources giving United Risk an advantage over its direct competitors as it develops on its own in difficult areas such as cyber security, IT development, artificial intelligence and branding."

United Risk's CFO, Alex Amezquita, who joined the company recently after having served as CFO of Herbalife and as Senior Vice President at Moelis & Company, a global investment bank, concluded: "Applied has facilitated and incubated every step of United Risk's platform for growth up to this point. Now, there is much new ground to cover and new vistas to explore as we emerge as an insurance and financial powerhouse. Our entire team, and all of the program partners, are optimistically upbeat and ready for the challenges ahead."

About United Risk Global (www.unitedrisk.global)

United Risk Global is an international property and casualty insurance underwriting and distribution platform independently owned and operated by its practice partners and affiliated with Applied Underwriters operationally and through its common and powerful brand identity. United Risk's home office is located at 50 Rockefeller Plaza in New York.

About Applied Underwriters (www.auw.com)

Applied Underwriters® is a global risk services firm that helps businesses and people manage uncertainty through its business services, insurance and reinsurance solutions. As a company, Applied Underwriters has been distinguished by its innovative approaches to client care and by its strong financial strength. Applied Underwriters operates widely throughout the US, UK, EU and Middle East. Its operational headquarters is located in Omaha, Nebraska.

