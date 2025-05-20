Applied Intuition Launches Axion and Acuity to Deliver All-Domain Autonomy to the Warfighter

Product families expand defense portfolio to bring vehicle intelligence and accelerated capabilities to multiple domains.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Intuition, Inc. , the leading Vehicle Intelligence company for commercial and defense mobility, today announced the launch of two new product lines to accelerate the fielding of autonomous systems for the U.S. and allied forces. Axion and Acuity provide platform-agnostic autonomy tools and onboard software to scale and accelerate defense capabilities across air, land, sea, and space domains and the electromagnetic spectrum.

Modern defense programs face critical roadblocks in deploying autonomy at scale, including a dependence on slow, costly live testing and a lack of interoperable autonomy solutions. These limitations, when coupled with outdated acquisition processes, prevent programs from rapidly fielding and iterating on autonomous capabilities, ultimately putting warfighters at a disadvantage.

Axion and Acuity directly address these core challenges. Together, they form a robust autonomy software solution that empowers the U.S. and allied militaries with the capabilities needed to develop and confidently deploy autonomy at speed and scale.

"Autonomy is where artificial intelligence meets the warfighter," said Qasar Younis, co-founder and CEO of Applied Intuition. "Beyond autonomy, we provide intelligence that is critical for the future fight, whether it's moving people, sensing threats or acting independently in contested environments."

Today's warfighters operate with outdated infrastructure and siloed software not built for modern combat. Vehicle intelligence — and the smart software that enables drones, ground robots, and autonomous convoys to perceive and act on their own — sits at the center of how AI and autonomy function on the battlefield. Far beyond self-driving, vehicle intelligence is embodied, multimodal AI that surrounds the operator, understands context, and adapts in real time to dynamic threats, delivering a decisive edge to warfighters.

Axion and Acuity for Autonomous Advantage

To deliver collaborative autonomy at operational tempo, teams need a digital-first approach.

Axion provides one unified environment for engineers and operators to build, test, and deploy together. Built on Applied Intuition's commercially proven technology and interoperable with any platform, Axion enables engineers and vehicle manufacturers to build autonomy at the speed of relevance and supports the full lifecycle from development to mission execution.

Acuity delivers all-domain onboard autonomy that empowers warfighters with a decisive edge. Relying solely on human operators to combat threats slows down critical decisions. With Acuity, unmanned systems can take the lead in high-risk missions, keeping humans at a safe distance while executing with precision. In addition, Acuity reduces the need for vertical integration and puts programs back in control, delivering onboard software-enabled autonomy to the platform of your choice. Leveraging advances from EpiSci, a leader in AI and trusted autonomy software acquired by Applied Intuition, Acuity has been deployed on many platforms. Those include notable systems such as the X-62A VISTA fighter jet to enable autonomous air-to-air combat tests.

"Live testing simply can't keep pace with the modern battlefield. Digital-first development and integration are essential to scaling unmanned systems," said Peter Ludwig, co-founder and CTO of Applied Intuition. "Axion and Acuity were built to meet the ever-evolving demands of defense autonomy, ensuring unmanned systems are ready for today's mission complexity. Applied Intuition's dual-use approach allows us to bring the best of commercial innovation to the defense sector rapidly and at scale."

"Applied Intuition is committed to delivering cutting-edge technology to the U.S. and our allies that meets the mission — not in five years, but today," said Jason Brown, general manager of Applied Intuition Defense. "Axion and Acuity are being deployed right now, giving warfighters the confidence they need. We're not just building for the future, we're delivering capability at the speed of relevance."

To learn more about the Axion and Acuity family of products, go to appliedintuition.com/defense .

About Applied Intuition

Applied Intuition is the vehicle intelligence company that accelerates the global adoption of safe, AI-driven machines. Founded in 2017, Applied Intuition delivers the toolchain, Vehicle OS and autonomy stacks to help customers build intelligent vehicles and shorten time to market. Major programs across the Department of Defense and 18 of the top 20 global automakers trust Applied Intuition's mission-critical solutions to deliver vehicle intelligence. Applied Intuition services the defense, automotive, trucking, construction, mining and agriculture industries and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA, with offices in Washington, D.C., San Diego, CA, Ft. Walton Beach, FL, Ann Arbor, MI, Stuttgart, Munich, Stockholm, Seoul and Tokyo. Learn more at appliedintuition.com.