Applied Intuition Launches Automated Parking Development Solution for ADAS and AD

The solution will enable advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving (AD) engineering teams to develop reliable and efficient automated parking systems (APS) up to 12x faster.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Intuition, a vehicle software supplier, today announced its new automated parking development solution for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving (AD). The solution will allow ADAS and AD development teams to develop, test, and deploy ML-based or classical automated parking systems (APS) up to 12 times faster with improved safety and reliability.

APS enable vehicles to self-park, increasing safety and comfort for drivers, but they are traditionally difficult to develop. Automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers face numerous challenges when developing APS, including diverse operational design domains (ODDs), unpredictable vehicle and pedestrian movement in parking lots, and nonlinear vehicle dynamics. Furthermore, the need for highly accurate 360-degree sensor and perception coverage often demands advanced machine learning (ML) techniques such as birds-eye-view (BEV) perception or occupancy networks.

Applied Intuition's automated parking development solution addresses the key challenges of engineering an APS, enabling ADAS and AD development teams to enhance APS safety and reliability while reducing time to market. The solution includes:

Pre-constructed ODD taxonomies, test suites, and maps, allowing development teams to customize simulations to their program needs

taxonomies, test suites, and maps, allowing development teams to customize simulations to their program needs 360-degree sensing and perception testing with multi-sensor software-in-the-loop (SIL) and hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) simulation that models APS sensors such as ultrasonics and fisheye cameras

with multi-sensor software-in-the-loop (SIL) and hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) simulation that models APS sensors such as ultrasonics and fisheye cameras Data mining and curation to optimize data-driven AI/ML development by rapidly assembling new training datasets that target specific model weaknesses

to optimize data-driven AI/ML development by rapidly assembling new training datasets that target specific model weaknesses Synthetic parking datasets to train ML-based perception , targeting specific edge cases and data gaps identified in model testing and dataset curation

, targeting specific edge cases and data gaps identified in model testing and dataset curation Realistic simulated vehicle dynamics and behaviors that accurately model low-velocity and high-steering-angle vehicle behavior in unstructured parking lots, enabling the testing of all planners and training of ML-based planners

that accurately model low-velocity and high-steering-angle vehicle behavior in unstructured parking lots, enabling the testing of all planners and training of ML-based planners Cloud orchestration to ensure simulation tests can be executed at scale across an ODD

These capabilities enable ADAS and AD development teams to develop safe and efficient APS up to 12x faster, reduce cloud simulation costs by up to 70%, and improve the performance of ML-based perception on target edge cases by up to 3x.

"Safe and reliable APS can have a huge impact on driving comfort and convenience. Automated parking should be a smooth everyday experience, but it's hard to get right and most existing systems don't work well outside the dealer lot demo," said Peter Ludwig, CTO and Co-Founder of Applied Intuition. "Applied Intuition is empowering OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers to develop next-generation APS that work outstandingly well anywhere a vehicle can park and offer the best possible experience for drivers and passengers."