Application Security Market to Surpass USD 17.51 Billion by 2031; Rising Incidence of Cyberattacks to Drive Market | SkyQuest Technology

WESTFORD, Mass., July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to SkyQuest, the global Application Security Market size was valued at USD 5.28 Billion in 2022 and is poised to grow from USD 6.08 Billion in 2023 to USD 17.51 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.14 % during the forecast period (2024-2031).

High reliance on applications and growing digitization around the world are key factors that promote the demand for application security. Increasing sophistication and frequency of cyberattacks on a global scale is also predicted to augment the application security market growth trajectory across the forecast period. The imposition of stringent safety mandates by regulatory bodies is also bolstering the demand for better application security solutions. The global application security market is segmented into component, deployment mode, organization size, vertical, and region.

Application Security Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 6.08 billion Estimated Value by 2031 USD 17.51 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 14.14% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Component, Deployment Model, Organization Size and Verticals Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Increased Number of Sophisticated Attacks Key Market Drivers The Rising Demands for Regulatory Compliance within Solution

Segments covered in Application Security Market are as follows:

Type Web Application Security, and Mobile Application Security

Component Solutions (Security Testing Tools (Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST), Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP)) Container Security, API Security, and Others Solution), and Services (Professional Services, (Consulting services, Training & Education, Integration and maintenance, Penetration Testing) Managed Services)

Deployment Mode Cloud and on-premises

Organization Size Large Enterprises, and Small & Medium Enterprises

Verticals BFSI, Healthcare, IT & ITES, Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Government and Public Sector, Retail & E-commerce, Education, and Others



On-premises Deployment of Application Security Solutions is Preferred for its Better Control and Flexibility

On-premises application security solutions and systems are usually handled by a company's own employees, and this is why they are somewhat safer from cyberattacks or breaches. Little to no involvement of external personnel in the management and operation of on-premises application security is what gives the users and organizations the satisfaction of a better-secured application. Large enterprises are more inclined to opt for such solutions as this requires substantial capital investment and commitment over the long term.

Most application security companies are projected to target cloud deployment owing to rising awareness and acceptance of cloud technologies and platforms. Advancements in cloud computing technologies and the high emphasis of organizations on improving resource utilization are predicted to favor the demand for cloud-based application security solutions in the future.

Large Enterprises More Inclined to opt for Application Security Solutions Owing to Their High Spending Capacity

Large enterprises use a variety of applications to ensure their operations and infrastructure run as intended. This includes third-party apps as well as internal company applications. The security of these applications is the priority as any lapses in them could lead to devastating data breaches and cyberattacks. Rising spending on large enterprises on improving their cybersecurity and specialized emphasis on application security is also making this segment an important one for application security providers. Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are also expected to create new opportunities for application security companies in the future as application security becomes more affordable and important.

Software Tools to Remain Quintessential in Creating and Managing Application Security

Application security testing software is a key segment where almost all application security companies are focusing. Ensuring proper testing of application security is an essential task and any lapses in this could lead to vulnerabilities in applications that hackers can exploit. Multiple testing tools and testing approaches are being explored to ensure the efficacy of application security solutions.

Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) is gaining massive popularity around the world and all application security companies are trying to take this approach to maximize the security of their offerings. Investing in application security testing tools will never be a bad choice for any company looking to make a mark in the global application security market going forward.

Application security providers need to stay updated with new threats and incorporate the same in their products to stay relevant in the market. Investments in development of new application security solutions with advanced technologies and features should be the focus of upcoming as well as established application security market players in the long run.

