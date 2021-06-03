Application in Healthcare Industry to Account for Over 35% Bag-on-Valve Laminates Sales by 2031: Future market Insights Study

DUBAI, U.A.E., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In its latest report, ESOMAR-certified consulting firm Future Market Insights projects a positive outlook for global bag-on-valve laminate market for the forecast period between 2021 and 2031. The market is expected to rise at 5.5% CAGR over the course of the assessment period.

Traditional packaging of healthcare products such as nasal spray and wound washes are now being done using bag-on-valve packaging. Increasing application of bag-on-valve laminates in diverse end-use sectors such as personal care, healthcare and home care industry is propelling the market growth.

Benefits such as ease of dispensing, maximum utilization of content, and safer packaging option are the factors that are bolstering demand among end users. Growing demand of safe packaging of sterilized products within healthcare industry is providing stimulus to the market.

Bag-on-valve laminates sales are gaining momentum in the packaging of veterinary products due to their flexible packaging and ease of dispensing. As per FMI's analysis, increasing demand for safe packaging with no contamination within healthcare industry is spurring the sales of bag-on-valve laminates.

Surging demand from food & beverage industry and personal care industry will accelerate the market growth in the upcoming decade.

"Increasing popularity of safe packaging for natural and herbal cosmetics is improving the demand for bag-on-valve laminates. This is in turn accelerating the production of bag-on-valve laminates and creating growth opportunities for leading players," says the FMI analyst.

For more Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-10864

Key Takeaways from FMI's Bag-on-valve laminates Market Study

In terms of packaging format, bag segment is the most top selling segment, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.6% through 2031

Aseptic fill is anticipated to account for a dominant share of 30% in the bag-on-valve laminates market

Aluminum laminates are the most preferred type in terms of material owing to its high barrier strengths compared to others

Increasing application in healthcare industry will account for over 35% bag-on-valve sales

The U.S. is expected to be the leading market for bag-on-valve laminates, surpassing a valuation of US$ 71.2 million by 2031

by 2031 Germany and the U.K. will exhibit high demand for bag-on-valve laminate market within the Europe market

and the U.K. will exhibit high demand for bag-on-valve laminate market within the market India's bag-on-valve laminate market estimated to exceed a valuation of US$ 12 million in 2021

bag-on-valve laminate market estimated to exceed a valuation of in 2021 China's expanding manufacturing sector is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market players, poised to expand at 7.6% CAGR

expanding manufacturing sector is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market players, poised to expand at 7.6% CAGR Countries such as France and Canada will exhibit positive growth throughout the forecast period

Competitive Landscape

Increasing focus on providing innovative solution with sustainable packaging is the key strategy for the leading player in global bag-on-valve laminates market. Manufacturers are intent on providing new products to expand their global reach and hence are emphasizing on investing heavily on research & development activities. This in turn, is expected to provide lucrative opportunity for market players across the globe.

In February 2021, UFlex, a leading packaging company, announced the expansion of its packaging films business in domestic as well as international regions. The expansion was announced on the back of 89% sales within its packaging business in 2020.

In May 2020, Doctors Kline and Green launched new bag on valve spray and aerosol foam hand sanitizer solution for an easy to dispense pressurized packaging.

In 2018, Lindal Group, a global aerosol packaging technology leader, announced the opening of a new laboratory dedicated to the increasingly popular bag-on-valve technologies.

Some of the key players profiled by Future Market Insights include:

Aptar Group

Amcor plc

Precision Valve Corporation

TUNAP Group

Lindal Group

Summit Packaging Systems

Gualapack S.p.A.

Coster Tecnologie Speciali S.p.A

Chicago Aerosol, LLC

Wipf Doypak

Farrag Packaging

KOH-I-NOOR Mladá Vožice A.S.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Country https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-10864

More Insights into the Global Bag-On-Valve Laminates Market

In its latest report on global bag-on-valve laminates, FMI provides deeper insights on the key trends of the market, providing historical data for the period of 2016-2020 and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031. In order to understand the global market potential, its growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of:

Material

Polypropylene (PP)

Oriented Polypropylene (OPP)



Cast Polypropylene (CPP)

Aluminum

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Packaging Format

Bags

Pouches

Filling Process

Cold Fill

Aseptic Fill

Ambient Fill

Application

Home care

Personal care

Healthcare

Others (Chemical)

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

and (MEA) Oceania

For any Queries Linked with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-10864

Key Questions Covered in the Report

What will be the future outlook for bag-on-valve laminates market?

Which region will emerge as the most lucrative market during the forecast period?

Which are the key trend that will drive the bag-on-valve laminates market demand?

What are the challenges that will affect the growth of bag-on-valve laminates market?

Which segment will remain the most lucrative throughout the forecast period?

What is the impact of Covid-19 on bag-on-valve laminates market?

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage on the Packaging Domain

Metal Aerosol Packaging Market: Future Market Insights (FMI) provides a deeper insights on the new trends of global metal aerosol packaging market while incorporating the impact of ongoing trends, and growth & restraining factors during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. Market dynamics have been presented on the basis of prominent drivers, trends and opportunities prevailing across key geographies for the aforementioned decade.

Aerosol Sprayers Market: ESOMAR-certified market analysis and consulting company Future Market Insights (FMI) provides incisive coverage on the global aerosol sprayers market over the forecast period of 2021 and 2031. Additionally, to find the effect of COVID-19 on the aerosol sprayers market in general, the study monitor global aerosol sprayers' sales in 20+ high-growth markets and addresses their end-user in particular.

Aerosol dispensing systems Market: ESOMAR-certified market research and consulting firm Future Market Insights (FMI) offers in-depth insights on key factors of global aerosol dispensing systems market. The study offers detailed study on key trends that influence the demand for aerosol dispensing systems. The report covers global demand in more than 20 high potential markets, in addition to an in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global shell and heat exchangers market

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Abhishek Budholiya

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/bag-on-valve-laminates-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Future Market Insights