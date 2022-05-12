Apple certifies Hiru eye-tracking device as a Made for iPad accessory, and is now compatible with iPadOS, in addition to Windows

Hiru's advanced AI-based software algorithms, combined with state-of-the-art hardware, capture eye movements and translate them into precise actions on iPadOS, giving users with physical and motor disabilities the option to use eye-tracking on iPadOS for communication, learning, work, and multimedia apps such as YouTube and Spotify.

The initiation process is intuitive and fast, with Hiru calibrating the user's eye in just a few seconds. Hiru's hardware ensures a seamless experience for the user, combining high-performance chip technology with ease of use. The camera and optical sensors provide greater precision and more autonomy. On iPadOS, Hiru users can use augmentative and assistive communication (AAC) applications like TouchChat - currently in beta phase.

Based on success in the European market, IRISBOND is expanding operations into the United States and has hired Mark Maragni to lead the new business venture. IRISBOND distributes its products through distributors to 36 countries in Europe, South America, and North America.

"Hiru helps users control iPadOS using eye-tracking, and facilitates communication for users with disabilities," said Eduardo Jauregui, CEO and founder of IRISBOND. "This is a major step forward for eye-tracking technology and we are delighted to receive Apple's Made for iPad certification. We believe that touchless technology like Hiru offers new opportunities for a safer, more inclusive world, especially as we enter a post-pandemic environment."

"Our team is pleased to collaborate with IRISBOND and excited by the possibilities the Hiru will offer the field of augmentative communication and assistive technology," says John Costello, Director of Augmentative Communication Program and Jay S. Fishman ALS Augmentative Communication Program at Boston Children's Hospital.

For more information and to purchase Hiru, visit https://www.irisbond.com/en/contact-irisbond/

About Hiru

Made for iPad certified Hiru devices will be available for purchase in Spain starting May 11. Users in other countries can contact Irisbond via https://www.irisbond.com/en/contact-irisbond/ to be connected with a local distributor and secure a Hiru eye-tracker within 8 weeks.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1814804/Hiru_video_demo.mp4

Contact: IRISBOND: info@irisbond.com +34 943 49 66 22

