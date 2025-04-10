Applaud Ranked #1 in Enterprise HR Service Delivery and Earns Six G2 Spring 2025 Awards

LONDON, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Applaud, the HR-focused, employee-led disruptor for the world of work, today announced its sweeping success in G2's Spring 2025 reports. The company took home six awards, including the coveted #1 ranking in Enterprise HR Service Delivery, a Leader award for HR Case Management, High Performer in HR Service Delivery, High Performer in Enterprise HR Case Management, High Performer in Asia, and G2's "Users Love Us" badge.

G2, recognized as the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, bases its reports on genuine user reviews, providing unbiased insights into which solutions truly deliver. Applaud's achievements underscore its commitment to developing HR technology that's more human, intuitive, and rewarding to use, giving employees direct access and personalized control over their everyday world of work.

"We're thrilled that our employee-led approach resonates so strongly with both HR professionals and their people," said Ivan Harding, Chief Executive Officer at Applaud. "From day one, we've been on a mission to reduce frustration and confusion in the workplace. These awards validate our promise to give companies the HR tech they deserve so they can free their teams from repetitive tasks and focus on strategic, human-centered initiatives."

Applaud's no-code platform lets HR teams configure workflows and digital experiences without heavy IT resources. By putting employees at the center, Applaud empowers organizations to deliver streamlined self-service, cutting down on support cases and boosting overall satisfaction. This agile setup helps companies adapt quickly to workforce changes, all while maintaining a consistent, engaging user experience.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, helping over 100 million users annually discover and review the best software solutions for their needs. Renowned for its in-depth, unbiased insights, G2 aggregates feedback from real users to rank products and vendors across multiple industries, including HR, enterprise software, and more. With G2, companies and decision-makers can select software backed by reliable, peer-driven endorsements.

About Applaud

Applaud is the HR-focused, employee-led disruptor for the world of work. We develop HR tech built entirely around the employee, technology that's more human, intuitive, and rewarding to use, empowering HR teams to do more for their people. By combining empathy-driven design with agile functionality, Applaud helps organizations create personalized, end-to-end experiences for their workforce. For more information, visit www.applaudhr.com.