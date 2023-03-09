AppGallery brings its A-game to the Middle East Film & Comic Con, stirring excitement among mobile gamers

Fans enjoyed the on-site gaming competitions, creative workshops and indulgence at the AppGallery booth

DUBAI, UAE, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AppGallery, one of the top three app marketplaces, made its second appearance in a row at the Middle East Film & Comic Con (MEFCC), showcasing an extraordinary portfolio of services, to deliver an epic experience for fans of all ages with several product exclusives and engaging activities. The 11th edition of MEFCC was held from March 3rd to 5th, 2023, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC). The region's largest pop culture festival offered comic fans an immersive experience from videos to movies, creativity, arts, cosplay, and mobile gaming.

AppGallery's fan booth has demonstrated a great engagement among attendees with its commitment to providing VIP users and gamers with the latest trends and best experiences in mobile gaming at the MEFCC. Our booth also offered an opportunity to learn more about AppGallery, and offered an immersive experience for visitors to explore and discover a wide selection of the newest and most exciting local and global apps and games available on AppGallery. Fans also enjoyed thrilling and rewarding Mobile Gaming competitions featuring PUBG and MLBB games at the convention, where they could experience the Huawei suite of products, and preview exclusive game content.

In addition, AppGallery offered a unique opportunity for artistic individuals to showcase their creative abilities by introducing the "Created By HUAWEI MatePad" workshop. Popular artists created spectacular drawings using HUAWEI MatePad, which participants and art enthusiasts then replicated using the device. The event also featured Huawei's top gaming and app partners, including Infinity Kingdom "حرب الممالك"- Sawa Group, "PUBG Mobile"-Tencent, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - Moonton, Lords Mobile – IGG, Zombie Siege - Artal Games, Evony: The King's Return - Flexion Mobile, The Ants: Underground Kingdom - Flexion Mobile, Dragon Raja - Flexion Mobile and Revenge of Sultans – Onemt.

''AppGallery is proud to have taken part in the region's biggest pop culture festival to bring a great experience to games, movies, and comic lovers, and deliver them an exciting line-up of innovative attractions. We are extremely pleased with our users' popularity and appreciation for our AppGallery offerings, which demonstrates our commitment to nurturing innovative collaborations and providing them with the best experiences in the region.'' said Mr. William Hu, Managing Director of Huawei Consumer Business Group, Middle East and Africa Eco Development and Operation.

AppGallery is the official Huawei app and game distribution platform, and it comes pre-installed on all Huawei smartphones. On the other hand, AppGallery is available to download directly from the official website for all other Android smartphone brands.

About AppGallery - Top 3 App Marketplaces Globally

AppGallery is a smart and innovative ecosystem that allows developers to create unique experiences for consumers. Huawei's unique HMS Core allows apps to be integrated across different devices, delivering more convenience and a smoother experience – and this is part of our wider "1+8+N" strategy at Huawei.

Huawei's vision is to make AppGallery an open, innovative app distribution platform that is accessible to consumers, and at the same time, strictly protects users' privacy and security while providing them with a unique and smart experience. Being among the top 3 global app marketplaces, AppGallery offers a wide variety of global and local apps across 18 categories, including navigation & transport, news, social media, and others. AppGallery is available in more than 170 countries and regions with over 580 million monthly active users. Huawei has partnered with 5.4 million registered developers across the globe.

