App Annie Launches Mobile Web, Fueling Growth as Company Surpasses $100M ARR

Innovation and global growth drive company's mission to be the mobile performance standard

SAN FRANCISCO, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- App Annie, the leading global provider of mobile data and analytics, today announced the launch of its Mobile Web product. With this announcement, App Annie is the first to deliver market intelligence for both mobile app and web performance. The company also announced it has crossed the $100 million Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) milestone.

Mobile Web Intelligence provides a unique view into the customer journey. The unification of mobile web and app metrics offer comprehensive insights to enable mobile transformation and deliver winning experiences.

Key benefits of Mobile Web Intelligence include:

360 degree insights of mobile web and app usage

Benchmark performance of time spent, sessions and traffic (referral, outbound, and browser)

International coverage spanning Asia , North America and Europe

, and A unified platform simplifies data analysis

"We are excited to offer the first and most comprehensive mobile data offering to the market," said Aaron Mahimainathan, chief product officer, App Annie. "Companies need a holistic view of mobile engagement across web and apps to optimize a winning consumer experience."

This year, consumers are projected to spend $120 billion globally on mobile apps. As mobile has become the primary channel to acquire and engage consumers, demand for App Annie data and analytics has propelled the company's ARR past $100 million.

"As the mobile performance standard, we are in a unique position to lead companies through mobile transformation," said Ted Krantz, CEO, App Annie. "We are proud of this $100M ARR achievement. We will continue to lead the industry with the highest quality data, delivering predictive and prescriptive insights and partnering with our customers in a mobile-first world."

App Annie's business is driven by global demand for mobile data and analytics with 40 percent of ARR coming from the Americas, 40 percent from Asia and 20 percent from Europe.

Visit App Annie's website for more information about its Mobile Web product and to access the company's new mobile strategy report.

About App Annie

App Annie is the industry's most trusted mobile data and analytics platform. The company created the mobile app data market and has been fueling world-class, mobile-first businesses since 2010. App Annie's mission is to power B2C companies' mobile transformation and enable clients to deliver winning consumer experiences. More than 1,100 enterprise clients and 1 million registered users across the globe and spanning all industries rely on App Annie as the gold standard to revolutionize their mobile business. The company is headquartered in San Francisco with 11 offices worldwide.

