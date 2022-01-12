Apollon Formularies Plc Appointment of Non-Executive Director

LONDON, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollon Formularies plc (AQSE: APOL, "Apollon" or the "Company"), a UK based international medical cannabis pharmaceutical company trading on AQSE Growth Market, is pleased to announce the appointment of Roderick ("Rod") Claude McIllree as a Non-Executive Director with immediate effect.

Rod currently owns 217,485,940 ordinary shares in the Company, representing approximately 29.06% of the issued share capital. Rod was instrumental in bringing Apollon to the AQSE Growth Market, via a reverse takeover with admission having taken place in April 2021.

Roderick McIllree (Born: 27 September 1973)

For more than 20 years Rod has advised, funded, and run public companies across multiple global exchanges in several sectors and has specific experience in technology, mining, international logistics and finance. Currently Rod is Charmian of AIM listed Bluejay Mining Plc.

Rod has been a long-time advisor to, and investor in, Apollon and holds a significant interest in the shares of the Company. His appointment strengthens the Board at a time that the Company expects to experience significant growth.

The Company expects to appoint further high-profile directors to the Board in the coming months and will advise the market as and when these take place.

Stephen D. Barnhill, M.D. CEO of Apollon, commented, "We are delighted to welcome Rod to the Board as a Non-Executive Director. Rod, a significant shareholder in the Company, has a long-established career with a demonstrable record of growing small cap companies and creating shareholder value of many business ventures over a long career. He brings a wealth of financial and directorial experience to the team, and I look forward to working with him as we move our business towards the global rollout of Apollon's product range and medical expertise to supportive jurisdictions."

Rod McIllree, Non-Executive Director, stated, "Apollon is an excellent example of utilising research and development to help improve people's lives. The compelling results of Apollon's formulations killing cancer cells in 3D-cell culture and the upcoming opening of the International Cancer and Chronic Pain Institute in Jamaica are important milestones for the Company and offers outstanding potential on many fronts. I look forward to working with Dr Barnhill and the wider Apollon team at this exciting time for growth as the Company looks to execute on the various business partnership opportunities becoming available."

Rod currently holds the following directorships:

Bluejay Mining Plc

Greenland Gas & Oil Ltd

Greenland Gas & Oil A/S

RM Corporate Ltd

Finland Investments Ltd

More Acquisitions Ltd

Disko Exploration Ltd

Dundas Titanium A/S

Directorships held in the past five years:

Apollon Formularies Ltd

Except as set out above, there is no further information regarding Rod McIllree, that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook.

For additional information, please visit www.apollon.org.uk or contact: apollon@blytheweigh.com +44 7875 744 070

About Apollon Formularies plc

Apollon Formularies is an international bio-medical pharmaceutical company specialising in cutting edge research and treatment of patients with cancer and chronic pain.

Apollon is federally legal, licensed in Jamaica, holds a suite of licences which allow the company to work with full spectrum oils inclusive of high levels of THC. Apollon's formulations are available by prescription to any licensed Jamaican doctor for their patients and for export to any country allowing legal import.

Apollon is a publicly traded company listed on the Aquis Growth Market in London (AQSE: APOL)

