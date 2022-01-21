Apollon Formularies Announces Appointment of Dr. the Honorable Archibald McDonald, Professor Emeritus, and Former University Dean, Faculty of Medical Sciences and Pro-Vice Chancellor, University of the West Indies as Director of Clinical Trials

- Professor McDonald is a recipient of the prestigious Order of Jamaica (OJ) for Excellence in Academia and Public Service, Jamaica's highest civilian honour

LONDON, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollon Formularies plc (AQSE: APOL) ("Apollon" or the "Company"), a UK based international medical cannabis pharmaceutical company trading on AQSE Growth Market, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Archibald McDonald as Director of Clinical Trials. Dr. McDonald is a surgeon and has served in various capacities throughout his 35 year tenure at the University of the West Indies, including Vice-Principal, Head of the Department of Surgery, Radiology, Anesthesia, and Intensive Care; Chair of the Department of Surgery Research Committee, Supervisor of the DM Emergency Medicine, Dean of the Faculty of Medical Sciences, and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Professor McDonald was awarded the prestigious Order of Jamaica (OJ) for Excellence in Academia and Public Service, Jamaica's highest civilian honour. The national honour is Professor McDonald's second, having previously been conferred the Order of Distinction in the rank of Commander (CD).

His academic awards include; the Vice Chancellor's Award for Excellence in the category, Outstanding Service to the University Community, MAJ Award for Distinguished Service to the Medical Profession, JEMA Award for Establishment and Continuing Contribution to the Evolution of Emergency Medicine in Jamaica, and MAJ President's Award for Distinguished Service in the Field of Medical Education.

Dr. McDonald is a Fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh, Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, and Member of the American College of Emergency Physicians.

He has published over 150 peer-reviewed scientific papers, abstracts, invited articles and book chapters, and has lectured extensively for many years at international and national meetings of medical and professional societies.

The appointment of Dr. McDonald is not a main Board appointment.

"Professor McDonald is a highly respected surgeon and experienced research physician; Apollon is honored to have him join our team as Director of Clinical Trials," stated Stephen D. Barnhill, MD. Executive Chairman and CEO of Apollon Formularies, plc. "We are excited to immediately begin working with Dr. McDonald to start human clinical trials to validate the success of our pre-clinical studies."

"I look forward to working with Dr. Barnhill, a pioneer in using artificial intelligence in medical cannabis formulation development, and the Apollon medical team on initiating human clinical trials in Jamaica," stated Dr. McDonald, "If we achieve the same level of success in human clinical trials that was recently demonstrated in the independent, 3rd party pre-clinical studies, these products could greatly help cancer patients in Jamaica and internationally."

Further Information

On 19 July 2021, Apollon announced that its proprietary medical cannabis formulations were shown in third party independent clinical laboratory testing to be effective in killing both hormone-resistant and hormone-sensitive prostate cancer cells in 3D cell cultures by direct cytotoxicity.

June 28, 2021, Apollon announced that its proprietary medical cannabis formulations were shown in third party independent clinical laboratory testing to be effective in killing triple-negative breast cancer cells in 3D cell culture by direct cell cytotoxicity.

May 18, 2021, Apollon announced that its proprietary medical cannabis formulations were shown in third party independent clinical laboratory testing to be effective in killing HER2+ breast cancer cells in 3D cell culture by direct cytotoxicity.

About Apollon and Apollon Jamaica

Apollon Formularies plc is an international medical cannabis pharmaceutical company headquartered in the United Kingdom. Apollon Formularies Jamaica, Ltd is a pharmaceutical company incorporated and operating in the Commonwealth of Jamaica and a contractual affiliate of Apollon. Apollon Jamaica is licensed by the Jamaican government's Cannabis Licensing Authority (CLA) to purchase cannabis under tripartite agreements from licensed cultivators, process, perform research and development, and sell medical cannabis therapeutic products that include legal medical cannabis in order to treat various illnesses under medical supervision.

For additional information, please visit www.apollon.org.uk or contact: apollon@blytheweigh.com, +44 7914 525 321

SOURCE Apollon Formularies Plc