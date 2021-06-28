Apiiro Adds John Leon from GitHub as VP of Business Development to Leadership Team

Apiiro was recently named the "Most Innovative Startup" at the RSA Innovation Sandbox Contest and a Cool Vendor in DevSecOps by Gartner and is experiencing skyrocketing demand. Expanding the company's partnership opportunities and adding new distribution methods is critical to supporting the company's next phase of growth.

"Finally, customers can establish and manage a mature application security program - automatically. Apiiro is experiencing a surge in demand that is almost never seen in a company that launched less than eight months ago," commented Idan Plotnik, the CEO of Apiiro. "John's wide knowledge and experience in the DevSecOps domain is essential to reaching global scale."

Leon brings over 15 years of experience in high-growth technology companies and has led business development at GitHub, Twistlock (acquired by Palo Alto Networks), and ExtraHop Networks (acquired by private equity), and Puppet.

"I couldn't be more excited to join such an amazing company that is defining and leading an entirely new market category," said John Leon, VP of Business Development. "Apiiro has an incredible vision for Application Risk Management that is solving some of the industry's most difficult challenges. I'm looking forward to building an ecosystem around this mission and technology to take Apiiro's Go-to-Market capabilities to the next level."

The leadership team expansion with Leon continues Apiiro's momentum that has been building since its successful launch in October 2020 with $35M from Greylock and Kleiner Perkins.

About Apiiro

Apiiro is the industry's first Code Risk Platform™ to provide Application Risk Management with every change, from design to code to cloud. Apiiro is re-inventing the secure development lifecycle for Agile and cloud-native development and gives organizations a 360° view of security and compliance risks, from design to production, across applications, infrastructure, developers' knowledge, and business impact. Apiiro is backed by Greylock and Kleiner Perkins. www.apiiro.com

SOURCE Apiiro