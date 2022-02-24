Apex Insight Publishes 2022 Global Parcel Shop and Locker Networks / Out of Home Delivery Market Insight Report

LONDON, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex Insight has published its latest report covering the development of parcel shop and locker networks - Global Parcel Shop and Locker Networks / Out of Home Delivery Market Insight Report 2022.

Apex Insight has identified over 500 networks with more than 2.4m parcel shop and locker locations in 70+ countries worldwide. This includes over 1.2m parcel shops and more than 0.5m locker locations, plus post offices.

Networks are being rolled out in many countries by parcel carriers, retailers and other parties. China is by far the largest market with over 40% of all the parcel shops worldwide and over 80% of locker banks. It is also a leader in development and deployment of the latest locker and consumer app technology. Penetration levels vary dramatically between countries. For example the Czech Republic currently has one location for every $0.22m of online retail spend and other European countries, such as Poland, Denmark and Germany, also have high densities. The equivalent figure for the UK and US is one location for every $3.5m and $13m of online retail spend, suggesting that, despite recent expansion, these countries are extremely under-penetrated.

Leading networks include the following:

InPost, which has expanded its locker network significantly in Poland , now with 16,000 locker locations in Poland and 3,000 in the UK. It has also recently acquired Mondial Relay, giving it over 12,000 parcel shop locations in France , Belgium , Spain and Netherlands .

, now with 16,000 locker locations in and 3,000 in the UK. It has also recently acquired Mondial Relay, giving it over 12,000 parcel shop locations in , , and . Deutsche Post DHL's Packstation locker network in Germany , which was the first parcel locker network to be deployed at scale successfully. It is also the largest locker network in Europe , with over 12,000 locations.

, which was the first parcel locker network to be deployed at scale successfully. It is also the largest locker network in , with over 12,000 locations. Hive Box, the largest locker network in China , which now has grown both organically and through acquisition to 280,000 locations, although it has slowed down its expansion recently to reduce cash burn ahead of a planned IPO.

, which now has grown both organically and through acquisition to 280,000 locations, although it has slowed down its expansion recently to reduce cash burn ahead of a planned IPO. Amazon, which is rapidly expanding its pick up location networks, as well as its parcel locker networks in the US and Europe .

. Others such as UPS Access Point, InPost, FedEx Onsite, Hermes, Instabox, Mondial Relay, Parcel Pending (Quadient), Pickpoint, DPD (La Poste) and GLS (Royal Mail).

Parcel shop and locker networks have benefits for all parties. They increase convenience for the consumer by giving them an attractive and economical out of home delivery option. This means they are likely to purchase more, benefitting retailers. Carriers benefit from significantly lower last mile delivery costs from consolidation of deliveries. And there are environmental benefits from reducing the use of delivery vans.

Demand for online shopping and convenient and cheap delivery options, including out of home delivery, continues to grow. In recent years, parcel shop and locker models have grown much faster than online retail – at over 30% per year. Current roll-out and expansion plans mean that this looks likely to continue.

The report is available from Apex Insight. The extensive research includes the main report, which covers parcel shop and locker networks and out of home delivery worldwide, giving a detailed view of networks currently in operation, the historical growth of outlet numbers and sets out probable scenarios for future growth; an excel spreadsheet containing our full database of 500+ networks in 70 countries with 2.4m locations worldwide and a conference call with our analysts to address your questions arising from the report.

