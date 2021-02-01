APAC Data Center Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 80 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this APAC data center market report.
The APAC data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2020−2026.
Key Highlights Offered in the Report:
- Increased digitization and adoption of cloud, big data, and IoT has led to an increase in the demand for data centers in APAC and is leading to an increase in colocation investment, and the construction of hyperscale data centers.
- The China and Hong Kong market was the leader in terms of investment, contributing to over 45% of the overall APAC investment in 2020. India is also an emerging market in the data center arena, with a share of over 13% of the APAC market investment in 2020.
- Singapore and Hong Kong are among the top destinations for data center development owing to a skilled workforce and strong connectivity, however the availability of land to develop greenfield data centers is very low.
- Power and network outages, along with security challenges continue to be significant challenges in the APAC data center market.
- Data centers depending on free cooling techniques such as free cooling chillers and evaporative coolers will grow in countries like China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling technique, cooling systems, general construction, tier standards, and geography
- Competitive Landscape – 6 IT infrastructure service provider, 8 support infrastructure service providers, 10 data center contractors, 10 data center investors and 71 other prominent vendors
APAC Data Center Market – Segmentation
- The demand for high-performance computing infrastructure is increasing due to the adoption of IoT, artificial intelligence, and big data analytics in China and Hong Kong. The adoption of blade type servers is set to grow in China and Hong Kong. Over 60% of data centers in China have adopted blade servers for the high-density computing environment.
- Megaprojects in China & Hong Kong data center market are designed to be of Tier III and Tier IV standards, which are leading to a high deployment of 2N redundant UPS systems. Multiple data center facilities with a power capacity of more than 10 MW are implemented in Australia, which is increasing the adoption of over 500 kVA capacity UPS systems.
- In China and Hong Kong, a majority of data centers adopt a combination of air and water-based cooling techniques to cool down facilities. However, a few facilities are built to support free cooling techniques. Data centers in India mainly use air-based and few facilities operate using water-based cooling systems.
APAC Data Center Market by IT Infrastructure
- Servers
- Storage
- Network
APAC Data Center Market by Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches and Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructures
APAC Data Center Market by Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Dry Coolers, & Condensers
- Economizers and Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
- Racks
- Others Mechanical Infrastructure
APAC Data Center Market by Cooling Technique
- Air-based Cooling Technique
- Liquid-based Cooling Technique
APAC Data Center Market by General Construction
- Core and Shell Development
- Installation and Commissioning Services
- Engineering and Building Designs
- Physical Security
- DCIM/BMS
APAC Data Center Market by Tier Standards
- Tier I & II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
APAC Data Center Market – Dynamics
Most vendors provide direct-to-chip and immersion cooling solutions for data centers in APAC, and these solutions are mainly adopted to facilitate the cooling of high-density racks of over 30 kW, reduce data center cost and space, and increase the efficiency of these systems using lower power consumption and carbon emissions. China and Japan are among the leading adopters of such systems, while it is expected to grow in India, Australia, and Singapore. Hong Kong and Singapore face a dearth of land resources and can adopt these solutions to support high density in small spaces. The growth of these solutions across other APAC countries, namely, South Korea and Malaysia, are gaining traction, contributing to strong growth for these solutions during the forecast period. The most popular technology among high-computing data centers to support AI and machine learning workloads is liquid cooling. These technologies require powerful computing capability for their TPU where the heat generated exceeds the cooling limit and thus need efficient cooling to keep the chips operational.
Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:
- Innovative Data Center Technologies
- Emergence of Lithium-Ion to Replace VRLA Batteries in Data Centers
- COVID-19 Effect on APAC Data Centers
- Cloud Adoption Driving Data Center Market
APAC Data Center Market – Geography
In China and Hong Kong, the demand for datacenter will exceed supply due to the increasing demand for cloud-based services, big data analytics, and IoT. In 2020, China had around 1.6 billion cellular connections, and around 850 million users, and around one billion active social media users. These will boost demand for hybrid infrastructure services and, eventually, the construction of colocation facilities and prompt regional cloud service providers to establish multiple availability zones across the country. There is a huge demand for cryptocurrency data centers in China, boosting the development of data centers with high-performance computing infrastructure. It is not possible to establish and operate data centers in China for global organizations. Therefore, most stakeholder requirement has increased investment from local providers in mega data center projects across the region.
By Geography
- APAC
- China & Hong Kong
- Australia & New Zealand
- India
- Japan
- Rest of APAC
- Southeast Asia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Other South Eastern Countries
Major Vendors
Key Data Center Critical (IT) Infrastructure Providers
- Cisco
- Dell Technologies
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- Huawei
- IBM
- Inspur
Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Eaton
- Rittal
- Schneider Electric
- STULZ
- Vertiv
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
Key Data Center Contractors
- AECOM
- Arup Group
- Aurecon Construction
- CSF Group
- DSCO Group
- Gammon Construction
- Larsen & Toubro (L&T)
- PM Group
- Studio One Design Limited
- NTT FACILITIES Group
Key Data Center Investors
- AirTrunk Operating
- Digital Realty
- Equinix
- GDS Holdings
- Keppel DC
- NTT Communications
- NEXTDC
- STT TELEMEDIA GDC
- Shanghai Athub
- Qnet Shanghai (Shanghai Qnet Networking Technology)
Other Prominent Critical (IT) Infrastructure Providers
- Arista
- Atos
- Broadcom
- Extreme Networks
- Hitachi Vantara
- Inventec
- Juniper
- Lenovo
- NEC
- NetApp
- Oracle
- Pure Storage
- Quanta Cloud Technology (Quanta Computer)
- Super Micro Computer
- Wistron Corporation (Wiwynn)
Other Prominent Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers
- Airedale Air Conditioning
- Alfa Laval
- Asetek
- Bosch Security Systems (Robert Bosch)
- Cyber Power Systems
- Delta Group
- Euro-Diesel (KINOLT)
- Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)
- Hitech Power Protection
- KOHLER (SDMO)
- Legrand
- Nlyte Software
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- MTU On Site Energy (Rolls-Royce Power Systems)
- Socomec Group
- Trane (Ingersoll Rand)
Other Prominent Data Center Contractors
- Chung Hing Engineers Group
- AWP Architects
- BYME Engineering Ltd.
- Corgan
- Cundall
- DPR Construction
- Faithful+Gould
- Fortis Construction
- Hutchinson Builders
- ISG
- Kienta Engineering Construction
- Linesight
- LSK Engineering
- M+W Group (Excyte)
- Nakano Corporation
- Obayashi Corporation
- Powerware Systems (PWS)
- Sato Kogyo
- Sterling and Wilson (Shapoorji Pallonji Group)
- Red-Engineering
Other Prominent Data Center Investors
- 21Vianet (Century Internet Data Center)
- AIMS Data Centre
- Airtel (Nxtra Data)
- Bridge Data Centres
- BDx (Big Data Exchange)
- Canberra Data Centers
- Chayora
- Chindata Group
- Colt Data Centre Services (COLT DCS)
- CtrlS
- Global Switch
- Iron Mountain (IO)
- Pi DATACENTERS
- Princeton Digital Group (PDG)
- Regal Orion
- Space DC
- SUNeVison (iAdvantage)
- Sify Technologies
- Tenglong Holdings Group (Tamron)
- Yotta Infrastructure
Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.
