APAC Data Center Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 80 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

The APAC data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Increased digitization and adoption of cloud, big data, and IoT has led to an increase in the demand for data centers in APAC and is leading to an increase in colocation investment, and the construction of hyperscale data centers. The China and Hong Kong market was the leader in terms of investment, contributing to over 45% of the overall APAC investment in 2020. India is also an emerging market in the data center arena, with a share of over 13% of the APAC market investment in 2020. Singapore and Hong Kong are among the top destinations for data center development owing to a skilled workforce and strong connectivity, however the availability of land to develop greenfield data centers is very low. Power and network outages, along with security challenges continue to be significant challenges in the APAC data center market. Data centers depending on free cooling techniques such as free cooling chillers and evaporative coolers will grow in countries like China , Japan , Australia , New Zealand , and South Korea .

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling technique, cooling systems, general construction, tier standards, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 6 IT infrastructure service provider, 8 support infrastructure service providers, 10 data center contractors, 10 data center investors and 71 other prominent vendors

https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/data-center-market-in-asia-pacific

APAC Data Center Market – Segmentation

The demand for high-performance computing infrastructure is increasing due to the adoption of IoT, artificial intelligence, and big data analytics in China and Hong Kong . The adoption of blade type servers is set to grow in China and Hong Kong . Over 60% of data centers in China have adopted blade servers for the high-density computing environment.

and . The adoption of blade type servers is set to grow in and . Over 60% of data centers in have adopted blade servers for the high-density computing environment. Megaprojects in China & Hong Kong data center market are designed to be of Tier III and Tier IV standards, which are leading to a high deployment of 2N redundant UPS systems. Multiple data center facilities with a power capacity of more than 10 MW are implemented in Australia , which is increasing the adoption of over 500 kVA capacity UPS systems.

& data center market are designed to be of Tier III and Tier IV standards, which are leading to a high deployment of 2N redundant UPS systems. Multiple data center facilities with a power capacity of more than 10 MW are implemented in , which is increasing the adoption of over 500 kVA capacity UPS systems. In China and Hong Kong , a majority of data centers adopt a combination of air and water-based cooling techniques to cool down facilities. However, a few facilities are built to support free cooling techniques. Data centers in India mainly use air-based and few facilities operate using water-based cooling systems.

APAC Data Center Market by IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage

Network

APAC Data Center Market by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches and Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructures

APAC Data Center Market by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units



Chiller Units



Cooling Towers, Dry Coolers, & Condensers



Economizers and Evaporative Coolers



Other Cooling Units

Racks

Others Mechanical Infrastructure

APAC Data Center Market by Cooling Technique

Air-based Cooling Technique

Liquid-based Cooling Technique

APAC Data Center Market by General Construction

Core and Shell Development

Installation and Commissioning Services

Engineering and Building Designs

Physical Security

DCIM/BMS

APAC Data Center Market by Tier Standards

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

APAC Data Center Market – Dynamics

Most vendors provide direct-to-chip and immersion cooling solutions for data centers in APAC, and these solutions are mainly adopted to facilitate the cooling of high-density racks of over 30 kW, reduce data center cost and space, and increase the efficiency of these systems using lower power consumption and carbon emissions. China and Japan are among the leading adopters of such systems, while it is expected to grow in India, Australia, and Singapore. Hong Kong and Singapore face a dearth of land resources and can adopt these solutions to support high density in small spaces. The growth of these solutions across other APAC countries, namely, South Korea and Malaysia, are gaining traction, contributing to strong growth for these solutions during the forecast period. The most popular technology among high-computing data centers to support AI and machine learning workloads is liquid cooling. These technologies require powerful computing capability for their TPU where the heat generated exceeds the cooling limit and thus need efficient cooling to keep the chips operational.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Innovative Data Center Technologies

Emergence of Lithium-Ion to Replace VRLA Batteries in Data Centers

COVID-19 Effect on APAC Data Centers

Cloud Adoption Driving Data Center Market

APAC Data Center Market – Geography

In China and Hong Kong, the demand for datacenter will exceed supply due to the increasing demand for cloud-based services, big data analytics, and IoT. In 2020, China had around 1.6 billion cellular connections, and around 850 million users, and around one billion active social media users. These will boost demand for hybrid infrastructure services and, eventually, the construction of colocation facilities and prompt regional cloud service providers to establish multiple availability zones across the country. There is a huge demand for cryptocurrency data centers in China, boosting the development of data centers with high-performance computing infrastructure. It is not possible to establish and operate data centers in China for global organizations. Therefore, most stakeholder requirement has increased investment from local providers in mega data center projects across the region.

By Geography

APAC

China & Hong Kong

&

Australia & New Zealand

&

India



Japan



Rest of APAC



Southeast Asia



Singapore





Malaysia





Thailand





Indonesia





Other South Eastern Countries

Major Vendors

Key Data Center Critical (IT) Infrastructure Providers

Cisco

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei

IBM

Inspur

Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Eaton

Rittal

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv

Caterpillar

Cummins

Key Data Center Contractors

AECOM

Arup Group

Aurecon Construction

CSF Group

DSCO Group

Gammon Construction

Larsen & Toubro (L&T)

PM Group

Studio One Design Limited

NTT FACILITIES Group

Key Data Center Investors

AirTrunk Operating

Digital Realty

Equinix

GDS Holdings

Keppel DC

NTT Communications

NEXTDC

STT TELEMEDIA GDC

Shanghai Athub

Qnet Shanghai (Shanghai Qnet Networking Technology)

Other Prominent Critical (IT) Infrastructure Providers

Arista

Atos

Broadcom

Extreme Networks

Hitachi Vantara

Inventec

Juniper

Lenovo

NEC

NetApp

Oracle

Pure Storage

Quanta Cloud Technology (Quanta Computer)

Super Micro Computer

Wistron Corporation (Wiwynn)

Other Prominent Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

Airedale Air Conditioning

Alfa Laval

Asetek

Bosch Security Systems ( Robert Bosch )

) Cyber Power Systems

Delta Group

Euro-Diesel (KINOLT)

Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)

Hitech Power Protection

KOHLER (SDMO)

Legrand

Nlyte Software

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

MTU On Site Energy (Rolls-Royce Power Systems)

Socomec Group

Trane ( Ingersoll Rand )

Other Prominent Data Center Contractors

Chung Hing Engineers Group

AWP Architects

BYME Engineering Ltd.

Corgan

Cundall

DPR Construction

Faithful+Gould

Fortis Construction

Hutchinson Builders

ISG

Kienta Engineering Construction

Linesight

LSK Engineering

M+W Group (Excyte)

Nakano Corporation

Obayashi Corporation

Powerware Systems (PWS)

Sato Kogyo

Sterling and Wilson (Shapoorji Pallonji Group)

Red-Engineering

Other Prominent Data Center Investors

21Vianet (Century Internet Data Center)

AIMS Data Centre

Airtel (Nxtra Data)

Bridge Data Centres

BDx (Big Data Exchange)

Canberra Data Centers

Chayora

Chindata Group

Colt Data Centre Services (COLT DCS)

CtrlS

Global Switch

Iron Mountain (IO)

Pi DATACENTERS

Princeton Digital Group (PDG)

Regal Orion

Space DC

SUNeVison (iAdvantage)

Sify Technologies

Tenglong Holdings Group (Tamron)

Yotta Infrastructure

Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

