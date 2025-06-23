Aon Launches Aon Broker Copilot to Modernize Insurance Placement with AI and Data at Scale

Firm is undertaking one of the most ambitious digital transformations across the broker universe

DUBLIN, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today announced the launch of Aon Broker Copilot, a proprietary, patent-pending platform that uses artificial intelligence, large-language models and predictive analytics to transform the commercial insurance placement process.

Developed in-house and co-designed with the firm's frontline brokers, Aon Broker Copilot is designed to streamline complex workflows, elevate placement strategy and deliver better outcomes for clients navigating an increasingly volatile risk environment.

"Aon Broker Copilot equips our brokers with the tools to lead with insight powered by client priorities and real-time data," said Clyde Bernstein, head of placement technology and trading analytics for Aon. "For the first time, we're capturing and structuring data across all submissions—quoted or not taken up—so we can provide brokers and clients with live intelligence of pricing, carrier appetite and market sentiment. It's a smarter, faster way to make better decisions."

By capturing and standardizing data from every submission—whether quoted, bound, or declined—Aon Broker Copilot provides an unprecedented view into how the global insurance market is pricing risk. This comprehensive dataset allows Aon to move beyond anecdotal insights, enabling brokers to deliver sharper, real-time advice to clients based on actual market behaviour, not just completed deals. It fills a critical intelligence gap, helping clients make better decisions in a dynamic and competitive environment.

The platform integrates seamlessly with Aon's suite of Risk Analyzer and is powered by one of the industry's largest repositories of structured risk trading data. It enables Aon's brokers to surface analytics at the point of decision, prepare higher-quality submissions and engage with carriers in a more strategic and insightful manner.

"As risk becomes more complex, the future of broking will belong to firms that can combine expertise with intelligence at scale. Aon Broker Copilot reflects how Aon is undertaking one of the most ambitious digital transformations across the broker universe. The platform is the next step in predictive broking, enabling our brokers to operate with greater precision, consistency and insight to deliver better outcomes for our clients around the world," said Joe Peiser, CEO of Commercial Risk for Aon. "The industry is undergoing a fundamental shift."

"We're redefining how capital matches risk, harnessing digital innovation to deliver faster, smarter solutions that help our clients tackle emerging challenges before they escalate. By staying ahead of new and evolving threats, we ensure our clients are resilient, informed and primed to grow in a world where their most valuable assets are now intangible not physical."

Launching first with Aon's U.S. National Property and London Global Broking Centre Property teams, the platform will expand to additional business lines and geographies throughout 2025 and 2026.

Aon Broker Copilot also demonstrates the firm's 3x3 Plan in action—raising the bar on service delivery and scaling innovation across the firm. Specifically, in 2024, Aon committed $1 billion to help clients make better decisions on interconnected issues through its Risk Capital and Human Capital capabilities, while deploying AI and advanced analytics to turn data into real-time, actionable insight.

With Aon Broker Copilot, the firm advances that mission and modernizes the business of broking, bringing together the firm's global scale, proprietary data and AI capabilities to help clients access capital with greater speed, clarity and confidence.

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Through actionable analytic insight, globally integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital expertise, and locally relevant solutions, our colleagues provide clients in over 120 countries with the clarity and confidence to make better risk and people decisions that protect and grow their businesses.

