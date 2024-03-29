Aohua Endoscopy's AQ-300 is Recognized as "Endoscopy Product Innovation Award" by the Healthcare Asia Medtech Awards 2024

SINGAPORE, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical equipment manufacturing company Aohua Endoscopy clinched the Endoscopy Product Innovation Award at the recently held Healthcare Asia Medtech Awards 2024 for its development of the Aohua 4K AQ-300 video endoscopy system, which offers an improved endoscopic diagnosis and treatment option.

The awards program recognizes outstanding medical technology companies in Asia that are influencing the transformation of healthcare by excelling in medical device innovation, service delivery, and patient care.

The AQ-300 is equipped with a newly developed image processing system with 4K images to provide more details with a wider color gamut to present colour more realistically and reduce visual error.

When used in conjunction with Aohua's magnification endoscope, AQ-300 can guarantee that the image is clear even at high magnification. The resolution of the object side can be up to 4 μm. Doctors can visualise the suspicious lesions and perform precise biopsy sampling to improve the accuracy of early cancer screening.

AQ-300's CBI optical chromoendoscopy technology is also able to provide four chromoendoscopy modes in addition to white light illumination through its five LED light sources. The solution is able to capture the subtle structure that is difficult to be observed by conventional endoscopy.

It can also be used in gastroenterology, ENT, pulmonology, hepatobiliary surgery, urology, and other clinical departments to achieve a barrier-free rotation. It features dual-frame display support, which enables simultaneous observation of the same location in modes with CBI and white light.

Meanwhile, the system is operated by an intelligent touch panel with a groundbreaking human-computer interface model. In addition to offering face recognition, the intelligent touch panel also meets the user's customised settings, making it capable of gathering real-time video streams during the operation process.

About Aohua

Since its establishment in 1994, Aohua Endoscopy has always regarded technological innovation as the core driving force for its development. Through continuous R&D investment and technological accumulation, the company has successfully developed industry-leading innovative products such as the 4K ultra-high-definition endoscopy system, significantly improving the efficiency and accuracy of endoscopic diagnosis and treatment.

Aohua Endoscopy has won the German IF Design Award, the Red Dot Design Award, and the Japanese Good Design Award, fully demonstrating its excellence in technological innovation and international recognition.

