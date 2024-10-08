Anyformat raises €520,000 to revolutionize the automation of unstructured data extraction and analysis

Anyformat's €520,000 pre-seed funding round included participation from Spanish investment funds 4Founders Capital and Abac Nest Ventures, along with prominent business angels.





The startup offers an innovative SaaS that simplifies and optimizes the analysis of unstructured data without requiring technical expertise. This solution addresses a critical need: 80% of the data companies possess goes unused due to its complexity in access and processing.





that simplifies and without requiring technical expertise. This solution addresses a critical need: 80% of the data companies possess goes unused due to its complexity in access and processing. According to Market Data Forecast, the artificial intelligence market in Europe is expected to grow to USD 414.44 billion by 2029 from USD 87.84 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 36.38% during the forecast period.

MADRID, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anyformat, the Spanish startup aiming for a new era of collaboration between humans and artificial intelligence, raised €520,000 in a pre-seed funding round. This round, led by 4Founders Capital, Abac Nest Ventures, and prominent business angels, will allow anyformat to accelerate the development of its generative AI platform, designed to transform how companies manage and analyze unstructured data.

Anyformat Co-Founders: Diego Perez (CTO), Juan Huguet (CEO), Alejandro Fernandez (COO).

With this cash injection, anyformat establishes itself as a key solution for automating the extraction and analysis of complex data, enabling any user—without technical expertise—to convert large volumes of unstructured information into strategic insights. This marks a crucial step for organizations looking to optimize processes and improve data-driven decision-making.

European countries are establishing legal frameworks and increasing investments in technology at a rapid pace. The market is expected to grow from USD 414.44 billion by 2029 from USD 87.84 billion in 2024. This growth environment, combined with the exponential increase in the generation of unstructured data, reinforces the strategic relevance of anyformat for companies seeking agility and operational efficiency.

Juan Huguet, CEO of anyformat, emphasizes: "Our mission is clear: to enable organizations to embrace hybrid intelligence by allowing AI to do the heavy lifting of extracting and structuring data, so that people can focus on solving strategic and creative problems. With anyformat, companies can access valuable information quickly and effortlessly."

Anyformat's platform automates the extraction of information from documents, presentations, and even voice recordings, simplifying tasks that previously required extensive manual effort or advanced technical knowledge. As Alejandro Fernández, COO of anyformat, explains, "Many companies are held back by the challenge of managing unstructured data. With our solution, we make that information immediately available to teams, ready to be integrated into tools like Excel or business intelligence platforms."

In addition to its focus on usability, anyformat is designed for easy scalability, ensuring seamless integration with existing systems. Diego Pérez, CTO of anyformat, adds: "Our priority is to optimize workflows without compromising data security or privacy. We understand that trust is key, and we ensure that information is handled responsibly and efficiently, allowing organizations to grow sustainably."

Investors recognize the disruptive potential of anyformat. Joan Pina, partner at Abac Nest Ventures, comments: "At Abac Nest Ventures, we have invested in anyformat because we believe in the founders' vision and the impact their technology can have on the industry. Turning unstructured data into actionable insights is a growing need, and companies using anyformat are gaining a competitive edge by integrating AI quickly and efficiently into their processes."

With the new funding, anyformat is gearing up to expand its team and operations, aiming to solidify its presence in Spain and explore opportunities in international markets. "At anyformat, we are committed to transforming unstructured information into a competitive advantage, enabling companies not only to access valuable information but also to use it intelligently for strategic decision-making that drives their growth and success."

About anyformat

anyformat, is a Spanish generative artificial intelligence startup based in the Google Startups offices in Madrid and Emprenbit in Mallorca, founded in 2024 by Juan Huguet, Diego Pérez, and Alejandro Fernández. It offers a platform that automates the extraction and structuring of information from unstructured data sources, allowing for analysis without the need for technical expertise. Its technology transforms this data into formats ready for integration into business intelligence tools and spreadsheets, reducing processing time from hours to minutes. Its mission is to unlock the value of unstructured data, helping companies make strategic decisions and optimize their workflows. For more information visit https://www.anyformat.ai .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2524454/Anyformat_Co_Founders.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2524455/Anyformat_Logo.jpg