Anycubic Introduces the Kobra 3 Combo: Elevate Your True Multi-color 3D Printing Experience

SHENZHEN, China, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 15, 2024, Anycubic officially unveils the Kobra 3 Combo, will disclose price and full specifications on April 22, 2024. It heralds a new gateway for your multi-color 3D printing experience. The Kobra 3 Combo begins with an enhanced iteration of the Kobra 3, alongside the debut of the Anycubic Color Engine Pro (ACE Pro). This release also includes a host of corresponding upgrades to the Anycubic App and Slicer, together with the earlier announced live Anycubic community Makeronline constitute the whole combo.

Anycubic Kobra 3 Combo Subscription Giveaway Is Now On

With significant firmware upgrades and a collaboration with PANTONE, multi-color printing becomes even more dynamic and enjoyable for users.

Anycubic Color Engine Pro: All for Multi-color Printing

The Anycubic Color Engine Pro (ACE Pro), which brings a whole new level of convenience and reliability to the table. ACE Pro supports simultaneous printing with two linked boxes, accommodating up to eight colors at once. With the added feature of RFID recognition for Anycubic filaments, it ensures seamless printing quality. Recognizing the detrimental effects of moisture on print quality, ACE Pro integrates an active drying function, distinguishing itself as the only product on the market to combine active drying with multi-color printing capabilities. Its intelligent side-drying feature maintains filament dryness even during extended print sessions, lasting up to 24 hours, ensuring optimal printing conditions and impeccable results for every creation.

With its anti-tangling protection design, bid farewell to printing mishaps caused by filament tangling. By employing a clever parallel connection of four discharge tubes, switching between colors has never been smoother. No more laboriously rolling back filament inside the tubes; just seamless, hassle-free color changes that keep your printing process flowing effortlessly. Plus, with its intelligent color change function, waste is minimized, and your prints are completed faster than ever before.

Printing with Exclusive PANTONE Filmant Colors

Thanks to Anycubic's collaboration with PANTONE, unique and true-to-life colors are now available for your next colorful prints. Introducing the first-ever 3D printing industry-certified consumable colors, including Peach Fuzz, Interstellar Violet, Tropical Turquoise, and Spring Leaf. Each color tells a unique story, adding depth and personality to your printed artworks. Get ready to unleash your creativity and experience a kaleidoscope of colors like never before.

As hardware and collaboration draw you onto the vibrant path, a well-established software and connection platform will guide you further into the 3D printing amusement park. The Anycubic App and Slicer, along with the new community platform, Makeronline, and improved after-sales service offering a 30-day return or refund policy, serve as invaluable enhancements to your colorful journey.

Anycubic Kobra 3: Speedy and Stable

The introduction to the Anycubic Kobra 3 on its own serves as a racing powerhouse poised to boost your printing game. Building upon the solid foundation of its predecessor, the Anycubic Kobra 2 series, this sleek machine boasts some serious upgrades. Picture this: blazing through single-color regular printing at a mind-blowing speed of 600mm per minute. But speed isn't its only forte. Equipped with standard features like accelerometers, vibration compensators, and flow control mechanisms, the Kobra 3 ensures that your prints maintain impeccable quality even at breakneck speeds. Plus, with a larger print volume measuring at 250*250*260mm, you're looking at a whopping 34% increase compared to its predecessor.

Beneath its sleek exterior, the Kobra 3 runs on the fully optimized firmware Kobra OS. This firmware boasts enhanced computing power and lightning-fast motor response, allowing for precise movements and filament extrusions. Thanks to its built-in accelerometer module, it can detect resonance frequencies of the X/Y axis, making intelligent adjustments to motion control to diminish pesky artifacts like banding and ringing, ensuring that each print is as fine as the last.

The Anycubic App and Slicer: Get Ready for Your Kaleidoscope

The Anycubic App and Slicer are indispensable tools for navigating the realm of multi-color printing. These powerful software solutions offer comprehensive features tailored for coloring, modifying, and slicing multi-color models, significantly simplifying the intricacies of multi-color 3D printing. They facilitate seamless remote control and monitoring, enabling users to manage their 3D printers from various devices, including computers and smartphones. By configuring an external camera, you can monitor the printing progress in real-time and conduct live video surveillance, providing you with peace of mind for your off-site printing.. Additionally, the upcoming LAN mode support in the Anycubic Slicer promises even greater convenience and privacy for users, with more exciting features on the horizon.

Makeronline: Where Creativities Burst

Anycubic's innovative community platform, Makeronline, serves as a hub for over a thousand 3D model designers, fostering a vibrant creative environment replete with inspiration. Within this community, users can share their creative endeavors, connect with global fellow enthusiasts, and discover the vast potential of 3D printing. Makeronline also hosts dynamic competitions, offering participants the chance to win generous creation bonuses and exclusive community points, further enriching the collaborative experience.

With Anycubic's introduction of multi-color printing, 3D printing finds application across diverse scenarios, meeting a variety of creative needs while overcoming previous limitations of single-color printing in showcasing creativity. Enhanced software applications afford users greater freedom in printer operation, while Makeronline serves as a catalyst for communication, sparking users' creative ingenuity and elevating the role of 3D printing. Multi-color printing injects vibrancy into 3D creativity, rendering works more vivid and captivating, from personalized fashion accessories to interactive educational toys and home decorations, realizing myriad creative visions with ease and bringing the 3D printing technology to every household.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2387276/Anycubic_Kobra_3_Combo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1834106/983dfccce373fc0ea429fda2723d269_Logo.jpg