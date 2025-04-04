Anua Launches on Amazon in Europe, the Middle East, and Australia -- Accelerating Global Momentum for K-Beauty

Expands Global Reach with Official Amazon Launches Across Europe, the Middle East, and Australia



Flagship Products – Heartleaf Pore Control Cleansing Oil, Heartleaf Toner, and Niacinamide 10 + TXA 4 Serum – Top Their Amazon Categories

SEOUL, South Korea, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Founders, Inc., a global brand-building company, announced that its skincare brand Anua has officially launched on Amazon in Europe, the Middle East, and Australia, marking a significant step in its global expansion and reinforcing its position as a leading player in the fast-growing K-beauty market.

Anua Launches on Amazon in Europe, the Middle East, and Australia

After achieving strong performance and growing brand recognition on Amazon US and Japan, Anua is building on that momentum with recent launches in the UK (January), Dubai (February), and now Germany and Australia. In addition to its success online, Anua is also available in leading brick-and-mortar retailers such as Ulta Beauty (US) and Boots (UK), further expanding its presence across key global markets. Through these official Amazon launches, Anua also aims to provide authentic products directly to customers, minimize confusion caused by unauthorized listings, and foster stronger trust in global markets.

Since entering these new markets, Anua's signature products—Heartleaf Pore Control Cleansing Oil, Heartleaf 77 Soothing Toner, and Niacinamide 10 + TXA 4 Serum—have quickly climbed to the top of their respective categories, receiving an enthusiastic response from global consumers. In the UAE, the Cleansing Oil, Rice Enzyme Cleansing Powder and TXA Serum have claimed the top spot in their categories. The success of Ramadan and Spring Sale campaigns has further fueled Anua's momentum, with additional products poised to become category bestsellers across the region.

A spokesperson from Anua commented, "This expansion marks a major milestone in our mission to become the number one global skincare brand representing K-beauty," and added, "We're committed to introducing new product lines, launching engaging promotions, and connecting with more customers worldwide through innovative products and thoughtful service."

Since its launch in 2019, Anua has seen rapid growth—achieving over 200% year-on-year growth—and solidifying its place on the global skincare stage. The brand officially entered the US market in 2022, and in July 2023, saw a 537% sales increase during Amazon Prime Day. On Black Friday, Anua saw an 800% surge in daily sales, further establishing itself as a K-beauty frontrunner.

Brand Overview

Global Beauty Brand Anua

Founded in 2019, Anua is a skincare brand that carefully selects the most effective naturally derived and dermatological ingredients, offering a diverse range of products tailored to various skin concerns. Bestsellers include the Heartleaf 77 Soothing Toner, Heartleaf Pore Control Cleansing Oil, and Heartleaf 77 Clear Pad. The brand has seen impressive growth across major global platforms such as Amazon and eBay Japan, solidifying its status as one of K-beauty's leading skincare brands.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2653852/5_______5_1__1.jpg