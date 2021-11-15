Antimony Market size worth $ 2.50 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 5.87% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Increasing demand for electric vehicles and flame retardants in numerous end-user industries, rapid industrialization and increasing demand for polyethylene terephthalate (PET) packaging, are some of the factors driving the Antimony Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Antimony Market" By Product Type (Frequency Antimony Trioxide, Antimony Pentoxide, Alloys), By Application (Flame Retardants, Lead-Acid Batteries, Plastic Additives, Stabilizers), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Antimony Market size was valued at USD 1.59 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2.50 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.87% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Antimony Market Overview

Increasing demand for electric vehicles and flame retardants in numerous end-user industries like plastic been is driving the overall demand for antimony. Moreover, macroeconomic factors like GDP growth and purchase power difference are the major prominent drivers for the Antimony Market. As antimony is used in lead-acid batteries, it can also be extracted from the lead-acid batteries and can be reused. This is the most prominent factor for the market growth as the spare lead-acid batteries can be used to extract antimony from that. Other factors, including rapid industrialization and increasing demand for polyethylene terephthalate (PET) packaging that is manufactured using antimony as a key ingredient, are projected to drive the market in the upcoming years.

Looking forward, the publisher expects the global Antimony Market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. The restraining factor for the growth of the market is as antimony is the chemical element and hence it affects the environment and also health concerns of humans also arises. Exposure to antimony leads to serious health hazards that include breathing disorders, skin irritation, and lung cancer. Antimony also leads to several environmental hazards which have resulted in an increase in the number of regulations to regulate antimony consumption.

These aspects are impeding the overall market growth for antimony. Rising product adoption for the production of lead-acid batteries, solders, pipes, castings, and bearings for transistors, which form a crucial part of various consumer electronics, such as computers, calculators, portable stereos, and gaming devices, is also providing a boost to the market growth. Additionally, the rising demands for antimony-based fiberglass composites with chemical and heat-resistant properties are also creating a positive impact on the market growth.

Key Developments

In May 2018 , United States Antimony Corporation progressed on the construction of the leach plant for the Los Juarez gold-silver-antimony deposit in Queretaro, Mexico . It is one of the largest and most expensive projects operated by USAC. Testing and shake-down of the plant is anticipated in Q4 2018.

, United States Antimony Corporation progressed on the construction of the leach plant for the gold-silver-antimony deposit in . It is one of the largest and most expensive projects operated by USAC. Testing and shake-down of the plant is anticipated in Q4 2018. In June 2017 , Tri-Star Resources Plc along with Strategic & Precious Metals Processing LLC (SPMP) has signed a multi-year agreement with Traxys Europe SA to supply antimony and antimony gold concentrates to its Oman Antimony Roaster. The agreement provides SPMP access to the global expertise provided by Traxys on minor metal concentrate sourcing and supply chain logistics management.

, Tri-Star Resources Plc along with Strategic & Precious Metals Processing LLC (SPMP) has signed a multi-year agreement with Traxys Europe SA to supply antimony and antimony gold concentrates to its Oman Antimony Roaster. The agreement provides SPMP access to the global expertise provided by Traxys on minor metal concentrate sourcing and supply chain logistics management. In April 2017 , specialty chemicals company LANXESS acquired the US-based company Chemtura, one of the world's leading suppliers of flame retardant and lubricant additives. The acquisition would help the company increase its production of flame retardant materials and make them easily available to its customers.

Key Players

The major players in the market are AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group, BASF SE, Campine, Huachang Antimony Industry, Hunan Chenzhou Mining Group Co. Ltd., Korea Zinc Co. Ltd, Lambert Metals International, Mandalay Resources Ltd, Nihon Seiko Co., Ltd., NYACOL Nano Technologies, Inc., Recylex, Suzuhiro Chemical, Tri-Star Resources, United States Antimony, Village Main Reef Ltd., Yunnan Muli Antimony Industry Co. Ltd.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Antimony Market On the basis of Product Type, Application, and Geography.

Antimony Market, By Product Type

Frequency Antimony Trioxide



Antimony Pentoxide



Alloys



Metal Ingots



Others

Antimony Market, By Application

Flame Retardants



Lead-Acid Batteries



Plastic Additives



Stabilizers



Catalysts



Glass and Ceramics



Others

Antimony Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

SOURCE Verified Market Research