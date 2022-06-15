Antihypertensive Drugs Market is Estimated to Rise at a CAGR of 3% during the Forecast Period, observes TMR Study

The global antihypertensive drugs market is likely to be driven by the introduction of novel drug/therapeutic compounds with disease-modifying capabilities and better effectiveness

North America's considerable market share is due to high uptake of antihypertensive medications in the US and an increasing number of new drug approvals by the US FDA

ALBANY, N.Y., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue of antihypertensive drugs market stood at US$ 30.2 Bn in 2021. The global market is likely to develop at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031. The global antihypertensive drugs market is likely to attain a valuation of US$ 40 Bn by 2031. The global antihypertensive drugs market is anticipated to be propelled by a rise in the launch of novel pharmaceuticals and diagnostic agents. Besides, major industrial advancements such as partnerships and set-up of R&D facilities are also expected to fuel antihypertensive drugs market expansion. The global market is expected to be driven by rising disposable income as well as the introduction of innovative disease-modifying treatments during the forecast period. Firms in the antihypertensive drugs industry are projected to benefit from significant expansion in telemedicine and e-Health applications in the long run.

In order to meet treatment objectives, most hypertension patients need a mix of antihypertensive medications. In an effort to boost efficacy of the first drug, combination therapy involves adding some other family of blood pressure medication to it. There is a significant unmet need for antihypertensive medications, indicating a shortage of viable products. This creates a huge opportunity for new market entrants to profit from unmet demands, owing to patient non-compliance or poor compliance with already existing medicines.

Antihypertensive drug trends in stroke patients could reveal critical insights into secondary prevention gaps that are likely to help guide future treatments. In order to acquire a competitive advantage over other market participants, healthcare businesses are strengthening R&D in the fields of resistant hypertension therapy and genomics.

Key Findings of Market Report

Innovative antihypertensive medications and pharmacological treatments, which successfully target illness progression, are predicted to have promising benefits. Novel medicines for disorders such as calcium channel blockers (CCB), angiotensin converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, and angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs) are projected to transform the existing picture in the global antihypertensive pharmaceuticals market.

The market is projected to be driven by the introduction of new products that are more safe and more efficient. A few of such medications under development are diuretic azilsartan/amlodipine/hydrochlorothiazide (phase III) by Takeda Pharmaceuticals and fimasartan/amlodipine (phase III) by Boryung Pharmaceutical.

The primary hypertension category is expected to lead the global market in the forthcoming years. Over the last decade, hypertension has gradually become a major public health issue. Salt consumption among children in developed countries is often higher than the recommended amount. In developing countries, a similar tendency prevails, which is likely to act as the largest opportunity for antihypertensive drugs. In the initial years of life, a positive sodium balance is required for development. Nevertheless, excessive salt consumption might have negative cardiovascular implications, which is expected to result in driving market demand for antihypertensive drugs

Global Antihypertensive Drugs Market: Growth Drivers

Based on medication, the combination therapy category is expected to lead the market with a significant percentage in terms of revenue. This is one of the key market segments in antihypertensive drugs. This segment is being driven by an increase in the geriatric population suffering from comorbid illnesses like congenital heart disease and an emphasis on combination medications. As a result, companies are ramping up the manufacturing of combination antihypertensive medications to suit the demands of senior individuals with many medical conditions.

In 2021, the hospital pharmacies category led the global market by distribution channel. Hospital pharmacies often have a wide selection of pharmaceuticals on reserve, including specialist and experimental drugs. In order to diversify their revenue streams, hospital pharmacists are extending the supply of hypertension management devices.

Global Antihypertensive Drugs Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Pfizer, Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Sanofi S.A.

Global Antihypertensive Drugs Market: Segmentation

Therapy Type

Diuretics

Angiotensin Converting Enzyme Inhibitors

Angiotensin Receptor Blockers

Beta-blockers

Vasodilators

Calcium Channel Blockers

Renin Inhibitors

Alpha-blockers

Others

Type

Primary Hypertension

Secondary Hypertension

Medication Type

Monotherapy

Combination Therapy

Fixed Dose Combinations

Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

